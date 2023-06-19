Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Calling All Biosecurity Champions

Monday, 19 June 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Entries are now open for the 2023 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards.

These Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to protecting our country against unwanted pests and diseases. It is our way of celebrating people and organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand who are contributing to our biosecurity.

“There are many incredible people across New Zealand in communities, schools, iwi and hapū, businesses, government, and their backyards doing their part to protect and preserve our country’s rich and unique biodiversity,” says Biosecurity New Zealand’s Deputy-Director General Stuart Anderson.

“Their important work plays a critical part in ensuring New Zealand’s biosecurity system remains resilient, effective, and world class.

"A strong biosecurity system takes all of us. We are grateful to receive continued support for these Awards from our fantastic sponsors – AsureQuality, Eagle Technology, Government Industry Agreement (GIA), Mondiale VGL, and New Zealand's Biological Heritage – we couldn't do it without them," said Mr Anderson.

Previous finalists and winners have spanned the entire biosecurity system, from collaborations between central and local government, to iwi, businesses and community organisations.

Last year’s Supreme Award winner Wilderlab took out the top spot for their work in developing technology that can reveal the native and pest species that are present in just a cupful of water.

Shaun Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Wilderlab, says the laboratory’s success in the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards drove a sharp increase in the uptake of environmental DNA (eDNA) monitoring across the country.

“The recognition of our laboratory has drawn attention to the enormous possibilities that emerging technologies such as eDNA can offer. Thousands of kilometres of Aotearoa’s waterways are being monitored for tens of thousands of species every week, enabling early detections of unwanted organisms.”

There are nine New Zealand Biosecurity Awards categories, and you can enter more than one.

· BioHeritage Challenge Community Award

· New Zealand Biosecurity Kura (School) Award

· New Zealand Biosecurity Māori Award

· GIA Industry Award

· Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

· New Zealand Biosecurity Science Award

· Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

· AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award (nomination only)

· Minister's Award (nomination only)

All category winners are eligible for the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award.

Entries close 5pm Monday 31 July 2022.

To find out more about the Awards and to enter, visit Ko Tātou This Is Us: www.thisisus.nz.

For more information please email: BiosecurityNZ_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 