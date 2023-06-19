Maori Climate Platform Calls For Focused Action On Agricultural Emissions

Today, the Maori Climate Platform has issued an urgent and resolute call to the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand. Our message is crystal clear: it's high time to cease further delay and confront the issue at the core of our country's high greenhouse gas emissions - our agricultural sector.

The scientific consensus on the pressing need for climate action is unwavering, and our stance is equally steadfast. Aotearoa New Zealand can no longer afford to dally when it comes to cutting agricultural emissions. Bold, swift action must be taken to secure our collective future, and indeed, the well-being of Papatūānuku, our Mother Earth.

Aotearoa is renowned for its unique landscapes and strong agricultural economy. Still, these same farmlands are responsible for nearly half of our nation's greenhouse gas emissions, largely due to enteric fermentation from ruminant animals and nitrogen-based fertilisers. We cannot ignore this. It is the beating heart of our emissions problem, and it must be addressed head-on.

We are calling upon the government to urgently:

Implement robust legislation to enforce significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector, ensuring all new policies align with our obligations under the Paris Agreement. Provide financial and technical support for farmers transitioning to sustainable practices, recognising that they are crucial partners in this transition. Invest in research and development for clean, innovative farming practices and technologies that will drive down emissions without jeopardising the vitality of our agriculture sector. Foster an open dialogue with the agriculture sector and wider public, to ensure policies are both fair and effective. Promote widespread adoption of sustainable practices and empower and educate our farmers to take up climate-smart farming methods, nurturing our land and our people.

We, the MCPAG, stand ready to work with the government, the wider agricultural industry, researchers, and our communities to confront this challenge.

About the Maori Climate Platform

The Maori Climate Platform is a collective of Maori leaders, scholars, and environmental experts committed to advancing climate change solutions that uphold Maori values, sovereignty, and the health of our communities and Mother Earth.

© Scoop Media

