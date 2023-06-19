Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Food Supply Relies On Govt Support For Rural Sector

Monday, 19 June 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Animal and Plant Health NZ

Government must step up efforts to support the rural sector so that all Kiwis can access safe, healthy and affordable food.

On the heels of a recession, farming supports our economy and gives us healthy food, but Government support to keep the industry thriving is long overdue.

“The farming sector has been hit by natural disasters, over-regulation, and pests that can wipe out harvests in one hit, yet it provides us with most of the food on our plates”, says Animal and Plant Health Chief Executive Mark Ross.

“In return, farmers suffer arduous regulations, delays in accessing technology and biosecurity incursions.”

The latest biosecurity threat to hit our shores is the Fall armyworm which farmers overseas have been fighting for several years. “We must act faster and smarter. If our neighbours are at war with a pest incursion, we should be ready to tackle it and offer a leg up to farmers.

“It’s pointless joining the battleground without a weapon”.

Greener, more targeted and safer products are bypassing the New Zealand market, with global companies considering focussing on countries with a more supportive regulatory regime, like Australia.

Animal and Plant Health NZ’s manifesto provides actions for the government - to increase R&D for food production, adopt genetic technology, and implement a faster system for registering products against biosecurity threats.

“This will protect our $7 billion horticultural industry and $39 billion animal protein market from devastating losses,” says Ross.

We must support our farmers and growers to help boost our economy, maintain our exports, and ensure the health of our crops, animals, and people.

