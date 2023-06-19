New Requirements For Fog Cannon Subsidy Scheme Providers To Align With Police’s Retail Crime Prevention Programme

As part of the $11m increase in funding for the Fog Cannon Subsidy Scheme, MBIE is introducing further requirements for providers. This is to ensure fog cannons installed under the subsidy scheme can integrate with Police’s Retail Crime Prevention Programme (RCPP).

The new requirements will be introduced from 19 June:

All fog cannons must meet the relevant International/EU/UK standard requirements

All fog cannons must be supplied with at least one pendant (ie a wearable trigger device which can be used to discharge the fog cannon remotely)

All providers on the MBIE panel, and all their fog cannon installers, must hold a current Security Consultant and/or a Security Technician licence under the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act 2010

The provider panel, which closed to new registrations on 1 May 2023, is also now reopen for new registrations. An ‘invitation to register’ has been published via the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS). Providers who meet the necessary criteria will be contracted and onboarded. Providers can also contact MBIE directly: FogCannonSuppliers@mbie.govt.nz

For eligible retailers, the only change in requirements is that from 23 June, any new vouchers issued will expire four months from date of issue. Vouchers issued before 23 June will continue to have a six-month expiry.

The Retail Crime Prevention Programme is offered to victims of crime. It offers additional security measures, some of which integrate with a fog cannon. The changes announced today ensure alignment between the Fog Cannon Subsidy Scheme and the RCPP at a time when the potential number of installations is increasing at pace.

The requirement to meet international standards is about ensuring alignment between cannons installed under the Subsidy Scheme with systems installed as part of Police’s Retail Crime Prevention Programme. Cannons that have been installed prior to 19 June continue to work and function as intended.

