UN Ocean Treaty Formally Adopted, As The Race To Ratification Begins

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

The historic UN Ocean Treaty has been formally adopted by consensus in New York after the Treaty text was agreed in March 2023. Since then, the text has undergone months of legal scrubbing and translation into all of the official UN languages. Governments can now proceed to signing and ratifying the treaty to bring it to life at sea and start protecting the oceans.

The Treaty is a powerful legal tool which can be used to deliver 30x30 - the target agreed by all governments under the Convention on Biological Diversity in late 2022. It allows for the creation of vast ocean sanctuaries, free from destructive human activities on the high seas. However, first it must be ratified by at least 60 governments so it can enter into force and become a legally binding instrument.

Greenpeace Aotearoa oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper says, "This Treaty is a win for all life on this planet. Now those same governments which agreed it must urgently ratify and begin delivering vast ocean sanctuaries on the high seas. The science is clear, we must protect at least 30% of the oceans by 2030 to give the oceans a chance to recover and thrive.

"2030 looms large on the horizon, and the scale of our task is vast. Less than 1% of the high seas are protected. Millions of people from all over the world have demanded change and together we have achieved this historic agreement, but we still have a long way to go.

"Greenpeace is committed to achieving 30x30. We will work day and night to ensure this Treaty is ratified in 2025, and ocean sanctuaries free from destructive human activities covering 30% of the oceans become a reality by the end of this decade."

5.5 million people from every continent joined Greenpeace in calling for governments to finalise a Global Ocean Treaty. To make 30x30 a reality, governments must ensure the Treaty is ratified by the UN Ocean Conference in 2025.

When the Global Oceans Treaty was agreed in March 2023, Greenpeace applauded the New Zealand Government’s constructive role in getting it across the line.

Hooper who was at the meeting said at the time, "The New Zealand delegation showed determination and flexibility to get this done and that did Aotearoa proud."

"Greenpeace, and the 70,000 New Zealanders who called for a strong Global Ocean Treaty, will be keeping up the pressure to ensure this vital agreement protects the oceans with urgency," says Hooper today.

