Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greens Secure Greater Protections For Exploited Migrant Workers

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is pleased that the Government has adopted an amendment that would guarantee migrants are not adversely affected when holding exploitative employers to account.

“Migrant exploitation is rife in Aotearoa, and unfortunately many migrants who face exploitation end up in breach of their visa conditions putting them at risk of deportation. Migrants should have the confidence that any moves to hold exploitative employers to account should not end up causing harm to the victims of exploitation,” says Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

“The Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill as it was introduced did not adequately guarantee that the information collected as part of the process of investigating employers would not adversely affect workers.

“I raised this when the Bill was introduced, and several submitters raised it at the Select Committee stage as a risk to the efficacy of the Government clamping down on exploitative employers.

“We welcome the Government listening to our feedback and taking on board our SOP to better protect migrant workers. The amendments to the bill will also support whistle-blowers reporting exploitation in their workplaces knowing their visa status won’t be affected.

“Today’s win adds to the successful track record the Greens have on advocating for progressive immigration reform: from addressing discrimination against HIV positive migrants, changing Labour’s position on exploring an amnesty for overstayers, securing the one-off residency visa scheme, and changing Labour’s position on an amnesty for overstayers.

“While the amended bill will reduce exploitation, the Greens urge Labour to fix one of the biggest drivers of exploitation which is the practice of tying visas to a single employer. Decoupling work visas from single employers will ensure that no migrant feels trapped in an exploitative workplace because their right to live and work in Aotearoa depends on that employer.

“With more Green MPs we can continue fighting for improved rights for migrant workers and an economic system that works for all of us,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>



 
 

Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 