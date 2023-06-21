Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Raf Manji Proposes $1b Investment For Christchurch

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

Today Raf Manji, Candidate for Ilam and Leader of The Opportunities Party (TOP), is pleased to announce his Christchurch Pitch, an investment in the future of Christchurch.

Mirroring his 2017 Christchurch pitch, he proposes a $1b investment in key infrastructure and services, focusing on healthcare, transport, policing, heritage and education. Alongside this, are policy proposals for how we manage water services and urban planning.

The event, scheduled for 7pm on Tuesday, will provide an opportunity for residents of Ilam and Christchurch to engage with Raf Manji and learn more about his vision for the future. Raf spent six years as the City Council’s “Money Man” and aims to send a message to Wellington about the challenges faced by the community. The key topics to be discussed during the pitch will focus on:

  • A new South Island Cancer Center and Laboratory ($580m)
  • A new Mental Health and Trauma Center ($20m)
  • Shift to a Zero Emission Urban Bus Fleet by 2030 ($130m)
  • Roading and Footpath Repair Fund ($70m)
  • 150 new Community Constables ($45m)
  • 10 new Police Kiosks ($5m)
  • A new South Island Police Training College ($40m)
  • Heritage Repair Fund ($70m)
  • A new Primary/Secondary School ($40m)

“I am excited to engage with the people of Ilam and Christchurch to share my vision and help make Christchurch a world-class city," said Raf Manji. “Christchurch needs a strong voice in Wellington to address the critical challenges we face and complete the rebuild and repair program to deliver a vibrant and sustainable city for all our residents.”

The event at St Christopher’s Anglican Church Avonhead will commence at 7pm and will be open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback, fostering an open dialogue between Raf Manji and the community.

