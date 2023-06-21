Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Uru Kahika Responds To Future For Local Government Report

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Te Uru Kahika

Yesterday, the Future for Local Government Review Panel released its final report, 'He piki tūranga, he piki kōtuku', outlining its 17 recommendations for the evolution of local government in New Zealand. Te Uru Kahika — Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa, welcomes the conversations that will be generated by the report and recognises the importance of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen local democracy.

"Local government goes far beyond council chambers — it's about our communities and the provision of crucial services that shape the society we live in and the environment we look after," said Michael McCartney, Regional Chief Executive Officers Group Convenor for Te Uru Kahika.

“Examples of regional and unitary council contributions to our communities include regional transport, managing freshwater and other natural resources, and undertaking biosecurity and biodiversity initiatives to protect our unique flora and fauna. We’re also there for our people in tough times, coordinating and supporting them through the impacts of climate change and natural hazards and building resilience based on the best available science.

“However, we’re increasingly doing more of this vital mahi without the sustainable funding required — this report acknowledges the pressure that this places on ratepayers and the need for more funding options,” said Mr McCartney.

The Future for Local Government report focus on wellbeing resonates with regional and unitary councils. Te Uru Kahika shares values of intergenerational wellbeing, and a commitment to the stewardship of our environment, society, and economy.

"It’s heartening to see the report’s reflection of our values and our work. We are already driving forward with initiatives in climate response, Te Ao Māori capacity building and representation, and community wellbeing because they are fundamentally the right things to do.

“We appreciate the Review Panel’s responsiveness to our feedback during their engagement process. Their recognition of the need for greater alignment between central and local government functions, and the emphasis on the role of tangata whenua partnerships, reflect discussions we have been engaged in as individual councils and as a sector through groups such as Ngā Kairapu and look forward to continuing,” said Mr McCartney.

The report highlights the complexity of New Zealand’s current local government system.

Looking ahead, Mr McCartney said the regional sector is positive about the opportunities to reinvigorate local government participation and will be constructive in discussions about the details of the panel’s recommendations.

“We are also committed to maintaining the momentum in areas where we are already making progress, such as planning for climate challenges, sensible resource management reform, and fostering Te Tiriti partnerships,” said Mr McCartney.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Uru Kahika on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 