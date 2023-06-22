Māori Vote Will Determine The Next New Zealand Government

Te Arawa Lakes Trust are closely monitoring the build-up to this year’s election, and is urging all Māori to make politics and Election 2023 a front-of-mind conversation.

“Tangata whenua are politically influential, our whānau, hapū and our iwi are pivotal and have the power to decide who our next Government will be. The Māori vote could and should determine the next New Zealand Government,” says Te Arawa Lakes’ trustee Te Ururoa Flavell.

This year’s option to switch from the General Roll to the Māori Roll places Māori voters in a pivotal position to determine the next Government, says Mr Flavell.

“In Kōhanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa, Kura ā Iwi, Schools, Sports Clubs, Rugby, League, Netball, the Marae, the Car Ride, Tangihanga, Hui Marae, the Supermarket, the Doctors – the conversation needs to be an every day topic, and that’s what we are wanting to encourage.”

Flavell held numerous key roles throughout his political career, including Member of Parliament for the Waiariki electorate, Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora, and Associate Minister for Economic Development – and his message is being supported by fellow trustees.

“We support Te Ururoa’s strong message to ensure Māori are in the right position to be able to play an influential role in Aotearoa New Zealand’s principal decision making system,” says Te Arawa Lakes Trust Chair Geoff Rolleston.

“We encourage whānau, hapū and iwi to be proactive in encouraging conversations about the Māori power to vote, across all sectors of Māori society. Māori voters have a distinct identity and by asserting their right to participate fully in political decisions, they can shape their lives and communities.”

