Protestors Urge Vietnam To Release Detained Climate Activist
Protestors today delivered a statement of concern to the Vietnamese Embassy in Wellington, protesting the detainment and arrest of climate activist Hoang Thi Minh Hong. The activists are urging Vietnam to release Hoang, in addition to other detained activists. They are calling for New Zealand to follow the United States and Germany in issuing a statement of concern.
Protest spokesperson and former colleague
of Hoang’s, Aaron Packard, says ‘We’re calling on the
NZ Government to speak up and join countries who have
already voiced concern, including the USA and Germany, to
express our deepest concern at these arrests and call for
the release of Hong and her fellow activists. Hong and other
climate defenders have provided incredible leadership to
pave the way for climate justice. We also urge the release
of her fellow climate activists, like Nguyen Trung Ton,
Nguyen Bac Truyen, Pham Van Troi, Truong Minh Duc, and Dang
Dinh Bach. The UN Human Rights High Commissioner has
expressed their deep concern at the chilling effect of both
the arrests and intimidation of civil society by the
Vietnamese Government’ says
Packard.
Investigative journalist Nicky Hager says ‘Citizens of countries around the world care deeply about the climate crisis - but we all rely on a relatively small number of outspoken environmental advocates who research, organise and speak up on behalf of the rest of us. They play a crucial role internationally. Hong Hoang is one of these indispensable people. I urge that the Vietnamese government immediately release Hong, and commits itself to protect her and other environment campaigners in future.’