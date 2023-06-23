Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Tai Tokerau And Tāmaki Makaurau Water Services Entity First To Be Established Under Water Reform Programme

Friday, 23 June 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Waipuna aa rangi

Waipuna aa rangi welcomes the announcement that Water Services Entity A, covering Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau, will be the first entity to be established in July next year.

“Our people have a right to safe, reliable and resilient water infrastructure. Getting on with the job of setting up these entities is the first step in delivering that right,” says Chair of Waipuna aa rangi, Tukoroirangi Morgan.

“As the mana whenua representatives on Entity A’s Regional Representative Group, we look forward to progressing this mahi in partnership with council representatives.”

Minister of Local Government, Hon Kieran McAnulty, announced the timeline for establishing the ten water services entities last night while introducing the Water Services Entities Amendment Bill to the House.

The Bill sets out the establishment date for the Northland and Auckland Water Services Entity as 1 July 2024, with the final entity to be established by 1 July 2026.

“After the extreme weather events across our rohe earlier this year, we know all too well that our water infrastructure is lacking,” Tukoroirangi says.

“The confirmation of our entity’s start date will give people confidence that they will soon start to see a safer, more reliable water infrastructure.”

Submissions on the Water Services Entities Amendment Bill close on 5 July 2023, and can be made on the Parliament website.

