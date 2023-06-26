Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

50 Years Since New Zealand Government's Pacific Nuclear Protest

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

This Wednesday marks 50 years since the New Zealand Government sent a frigate to French Polynesia to protest testing of nuclear weapons at Mururoa Atoll.

"On 28 June 1973, HMNZS Otago sailed from Auckland, carrying a crew of 242 and Minister of Immigration Fraser Colman. This was the first commitment from Prime Minister Norman Kirk to stand against the atmospheric nuclear testing happening in our Pacific neighbourhood," said Glenis Philip-Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery.

"This historic action followed two years of protests from across Aotearoa and internationally. The Otago joined vessels from Aotearoa, Australia, Tahiti, Fiji, Samoa and Peru which had previously sailed to French Polynesia to protest nuclear testing."

In July, the crew aboard the Otago witnessed the first atmospheric test of 1973. Colman transferred to HMNZS Canterbury when it arrived to relieve Otago, and he and the crew saw the second atmospheric test on Mururoa.

Following the protest, the New Zealand and Australian governments, alongside the Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Samoa, took France to the international Court of Justice.

In 1974, the new French president, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, decided that future tests would be held underground.

"The efforts of those who sailed to the Pacific, both on civilian vessels and the veterans of HMNZS Otago and Canterbury, were a key part of Aotearoa becoming nuclear free," said Glenis Philip-Barbara.

"Civic activism paved the way for our political leaders to make a strong international statement on this issue.

"The sailing of HMNZS Otago into Pacific waters at this time confirmed that the Government was listening to the voices of the people.

"Sending the Otago to Mururoa was also a key moment in Aotearoa’s diplomatic relationship with other Pacific nations, emphasising our responsibility to champion voices from across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

"This anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of these protests and how they shaped the Pacific nation we live in today," said Glenis Philip-Barbara.

After another 14 years of protest, the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act was passed in 1987, making Aotearoa officially nuclear free. However, for Mururoa, it would be some time before nuclear activity ceased with the atoll remaining a focus of anti-nuclear protests until the final underground explosion in 1996.

More information about New Zealand’s nuclear free journey is available at: https://nzhistory.govt.nz/politics/nuclear-free-nz

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 
ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More>>


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More>>


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More>>

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 