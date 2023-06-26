Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Productivity Commission Welcomes New Commissioner

Monday, 26 June 2023, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Productivity Commission

The New Zealand Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa welcomes Vicky Robertson as a Commissioner.

New Zealand Productivity Commission Board - from left to right, Dr Diane Ruwhiu (Commissioner), Dr Ganesh Nana (Chair), Dr Bill Rosenburg (Commissioner)

Vicky will commence a 3-year term on the Commission’s board in July 2023, joining Chair Dr Ganesh Nana and fellow Commissioners Dr Bill Rosenburg and Dr Diane Ruwhiu.

Productivity Commission Chair Dr Ganesh Nana commented, "Vicky brings to the Commission impressive credentials and experience in the governance and executive management spheres, including a polished knowledge of the machinery of government and the wider public sector."

Vicky joins the Commission from the Ministry for the Environment where she was Secretary and Chief Executive from 2015 to 2023. She held a range of positions in The New Zealand Treasury from 2005 to 2015 including Acting Secretary and Chief Executive (2014-2015), and Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer (2012-2015). She was also Co-Chair, Aotearoa Circle from 2016 to 2023.

"We are excited to have Vicky join the ProdCom whānau and look forward to welcoming her on board next month," says Dr Nana.

Editor's notes

The New Zealand Productivity Commission (the Commission) - an independent Crown entity - was established in April 2011 and completes in-depth inquiry reports on topics selected by the Government, carries out productivity-related research, and promotes understanding of productivity issues.

The Commission recently released its final report on its inquiry A Fair Chance for All: Breaking the cycle of persistent disadvantage.

More information about the Commission’s research and work can be found at www.productivity.govt.nz.

