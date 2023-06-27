Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manaaki Rangatahi Presents Petition To End The ‘Human Rights’ Issue Of Youth Homelessness

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 9:33 am
Press Release: Manaaki Rangatahi

Manaaki Rangatahi will today present a petition, signed by thousands of people across Aotearoa, to Minister Marama Davidson, calling on Government to end youth homelessness.

Manaaki Rangatahi is a kaupapa Māori collective, founded to support rangatahi experiencing homelessness, that includes Mana, Mā Te Huruhuru, Dingwall Trust, Grace Foundation, 155 Whare Āwhina, Kick Back and many others. It is seeking urgent allocation of resources and funding to provide immediate and long-term accommodation for our homeless youth. Its petition to #endyouthhomelessness has been signed by nearly 8,000 New Zealanders.

Bianca Johanson, founder of Manaaki Rangatahi, says youth homelessness is an urgent human rights issue, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. “Our research shows more than half of those experiencing homelessness in Aotearoa are under 25, with an overrepresentation of Māori and Rainbow youth.

“This means huge numbers of our vulnerable rangatahi are facing an exhausting, painful and difficult battle to simply have somewhere to sleep, somewhere which keeps them warm and safe, and provides manaakitanga.

“It is unacceptable that here, in Aotearoa, there is so little support for our struggling rangatahi. We know it needs a coordinated approach - that is why we founded Manaaki Rangatahi - but we also know it needs more from central Government. And that is why we are delivering this petition today.”

Aaron Hendry, Youth Worker and Director of Kick Back, says that youth homelessness can be solved, but we must act urgently. “The whakapapa of this petition sits within the lockdowns. During that time our nation was praised for 'ending homelessness', and yet while we were shoving adults into motels, we had children living on the streets, being denied their basic human rights.

"It was at that point, we said enough. We can end youth homelessness, but we must begin treating this issue like the crisis that it is. Every year, every month, that we do not act decisively, is yet another young life condemned to suffer due to our inaction. Youth Homelessness is a political choice. We can make different ones.”

Mahia Joyce, General Manager of Whare Āhuru (transitional housing for rangatahi), part of Mana, and Manaaki Rangatahi Waikato lead, says: “Homelessness among youth is a problem hiding in plain sight. You have to be 18 to sign a tenancy agreement. If you are under 18 and find yourself homeless, there is very limited help. You could be in an unsafe situation, you could be having a baby. What do you do to keep yourself safe, and your baby safe?

“We urgently need to create housing solutions that nurture and care for these rangatahi, to offer a community and sense of belonging and worth.”

Manaaki Rangatahi is asking Hon Marama Davidson, who is associate Minister for Housing with responsibility for homelessness, to tackle the issue in a multi-pronged way. It is asking for:

• Urgent allocation of resources to provide immediate accommodation to young people who are experiencing homelessness. The first kaupapa Māori transitional youth housing opened earlier this year - He Paa Piringa at Ma Te Hururu. Ola Le Ola, the first Pacific youth housing, will soon be opened, with the support of Manaaki Rangatahi.

• Immediate funding to enable research into the complexities and scale of youth homelessness in Aotearoa. Manaaki Rangatahi has a project underway but needs funding to continue. A lack of data to date has created a lack of urgency around the issue.

• The development of a specific regional and national strategy to address youth homelessness. As part of this, Manaaki Rangatahi is calling for legislation that would prevent Crown agencies exiting young people into homelessness, and would close the pipelines that lead to homelessness. Manaaki Rangatahi continues to ask Government to prioritise a youth-specific strategy to meet the immediate and urgent needs of young people experiencing homelessness.

The petition will be presented to Hon Marama Davidson on the steps of Parliament, on June 27, at 12:30pm. Media are welcome to attend and interviews with petition organisers and rangatahi advocates Aaron Hendry and Bianca Johanson can be arranged. Mahia Joyce of Mana can also speak more broadly on transitional housing in Aotearoa.
 

