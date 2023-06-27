Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Union Signs Just Transition Agreement For NZ Post Members Set To Lose Jobs

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: E tu

E tū is advocating for a ‘Just Transition’ for more than 700 postal workers in the wake of a major redundancy proposal.

On Tuesday, New Zealand Post announced plans to reduce its mail processing and delivery operations in Auckland and Christchurch over the next five years.

The proposal affects around 750 workers.

E tū has signed a Just Transition agreement with the company to support and guide E tū members in their transition to new work.

Negotiation Specialist Joe Gallagher says while the proposal is not unexpected in the face of declining global mail rates, a Just Transition is about making sure there is more than “one tool in the toolbox” to assist members.

“A Just Transition process is about workers being treated with fairness, equity, and transparency, so they can focus on things like transferring their skills to other kinds of work, or retraining and upskilling as they explore different options for their futures,” he says.

“E tū strongly supports its members as they go through this difficult time, and we will be advocating for workers to have the best opportunities possible to assist them through the transition period.”

The union also ran a Just Transition process to support New Zealand Post members in Manawatū who lost their jobs when their mail processing centre closed in March.

