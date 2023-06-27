Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Analysis Shows 110,000 Households Unable To Afford To Heat Their Homes

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:06 am
Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

About 110,000 households could not afford to keep their homes adequately warm for the year ending June 2022, with Māori and Pacific households, renters and low-income households more likely to experience energy hardship, analysis released today shows.

Report on Energy Hardship Measures by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) compares data across 10 years from 1 July 2012 to 30 June 2022 and draws on MBIE’s recently released list of five measures of ‘energy hardship’ and its earlier released definition. Developing a definition of energy hardship and ways in which it can be measured were recommendations to government by the independent Electricity Price Review.

The measures include: putting up with feeling cold a lot to keep costs down, a major problem with dampness or mould, and not being able to pay utilities bills on time more than once.

MBIE’s Head of Evidence and Insights Daniel Griffiths said the data demonstrated levels of energy hardship had decreased slightly since 2012 across all five measures, while also highlighting key demographic groups who were more likely to be affected.
 

“Overall, about 4 to 6 percent of households reported experiencing at least one of the five energy hardship measures. However, the proportion of households that experience each of these measures rises considerably for Māori and Pacific households, renters, and for crowded households,” Daniel Griffiths said.

“The most recent data also showed about 110,000 households could not afford to keep their homes adequately warm.

“10.2 percent of all Māori households reported not being able to afford to heat their homes. The same measure is 14.4 percent of all Pacific households, compared to 5.8 percent for the total population. Notably, 12.2 percent of renters reported not being able to afford to heat their homes, compared to 2.5% of owner-occupiers. Households that were crowded or relied on a low-income were also more likely struggle to heat their homes.

“This is just one of the five measures we looked at, but the story is similar across the board.

“Data also showed 74,000 households said damp or mould was a major problem. Dampness and mould are indicators of poor housing quality. Damp homes require more energy to heat, which could put further financial pressure on households.

“Energy hardship can harm households in various ways. If people are unable to properly heat their homes, or they’re living in damp and draughty conditions, it can have a detrimental effect on their mental and physical health.

“The Ministry will release data and insights every year going forward to provide a snapshot of energy hardship levels nationally and amongst key demographic groups. This will provide insight into the effectiveness of existing polices or intervention programmes, and help new initiatives target those who those most in need,” Daniel Griffiths said.

Report on Energy Hardship Measures draws on data from Stats NZ’s Household Economic Survey.

Other key findings


The Report of Energy Hardship Measures is available here, with further information on the Report of Energy Hardship Measures webpage.

Notes to editors

Energy wellbeing is defined as when individuals, households and whānau are able to obtain and afford adequate energy services to support their wellbeing in their home or kāinga.


Energy hardship is defined as the opposite of energy wellbeing. It occurs when individuals, households and whānau are not able to obtain adequate energy services to support their wellbeing in their home or kāinga. Energy hardship affects the lives of many New Zealanders and has an impact on wellbeing.

Energy hardship measuresWhat this shows
Could not pay electricity, gas rates, or water bills on time more than once in the last 12 monthsHouseholds that have been unable to pay bills on time are likely to be at risk of disconnection.
Cannot afford to keep dwelling adequately warmDirect measure of energy hardship as shows energy rationing and the ability of the household to pay for heating.
Put up with feeling cold a lot to keep costs downDirect measure of energy hardship as shows energy rationing.
Dampness and/or mould a major problemIndicates poor housing quality and internal environment – such a dwelling is likely to be underheated. Additionally, damp homes require more energy to heat.
Trouble heating accommodation and or/keeping it warm in winterIndicative of quality of dwelling as it is unlikely to be energy efficient and more costly to heat/cool and maintain at a healthy temperature.

