Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Permanent Solutions Needed After Welcome Funding Correction

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union welcomes today’s announcement of additional funding for tertiary education as a victory for the union members who campaigned hard for the government to step in.

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a $128 million package for the tertiary sector, including Te Pūkenga and wānanga, however it remains unclear if this will be enough to stop the cuts currently proposed across the sector. The government also signalled that a review of tertiary education funding will take place.

Tumu Whakarae | National President Dr Julie Douglas says the government’s decision has come “better late than never. We‘ve been telling successive governments for over a decade that our members are at breaking point and something had to give. We are cautiously optimistic that this will be enough to stop the cuts but given it is not targeted at the institutions that are struggling the most, we are concerned the money may be spread too thin.”

“The staff of our sector have watched colleagues walk away to other jobs and/or countries, they have seen the quality of education diminished, they have survived previous rounds of staff cuts and they have struggled under intense workloads all due to a lack of funding where it’s needed most.”

“It’s a testament to their resilience, persistence and campaigning strength that they have won this victory, but the mahi doesn’t end here. We now need to ensure that this money will be used by the Vice Chancellors to stop the cuts. And we need to come together as a sector to work on a long-term fix.”

“The funding model is still not working, workloads are still unmanageable and university salary growth is still lagging a long way behind inflation, overseas institutions, and some industries that our universities draw staff from.”

“While we congratulate the government for making a good call today, a lot of significant challenges remain.”
 

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 