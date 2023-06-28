Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Ombudsman Calls For Urgent Reset At Corrections

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

The Chief Ombudsman is calling on the Department of Corrections to urgently fix a series of workplace culture and leadership issues that are preventing it from achieving lasting change.

Peter Boshier has released a new report, Kia Whaitake | Making a Difference, following his self-initiated investigation into how Ara Poutama Aotearoa | the Department of Corrections has responded to repeated calls for improvements in the way prisoners are treated.

"Most prisoners will go back into society. It’s important they are treated with dignity and respect to minimise their chances of reoffending," Mr Boshier says.

He says the catalyst for his investigation was the 2020/2021 riots at Waikeria Prison.

"Waikeria was one of many prisons I had inspected over a number of years where despite countless recommendations for change by both me and other oversight agencies, the same issues kept coming up, again and again.

"Those issues included unreasonable lock up hours, a lack of privacy in toilet and shower areas and, in the case of Waikeria, decrepit conditions in its high security areas. The Department accepted most of the recommendations yet the riots occurred.

"This troubled me so much that I felt a deep dive was necessary to understand why the Department hasn’t been able to make meaningful and long-lasting change.

"My investigation identified a range of systemic issues and a senior leadership team that was failing to address a risk-averse and reactive culture. I was concerned to find that people I interviewed during the course of my investigation consistently described a divided organisation and a pattern of disconnection at all levels, mainly between frontline prison staff and head office.

"In my view, all of the issues I’ve outlined are shortcomings that Corrections’ senior leadership could have addressed but has not. I accept that the Department is attempting to overhaul its approach but progress has been too slow and the fair treatment and rights of prisoners have, unfortunately, been the collateral damage."

Mr Boshier says he saw limited evidence that the Department’s senior leadership had paid serious attention to the feedback from staff surveys.

"I found that the Department’s senior leaders should have known about many of the culture and leadership issues identified in this investigation," he says.

"I also heard concerns about the Department’s lack of openness and accountability. People from outside the Department frequently said that Corrections often operated in secret. These views were not surprising since prisons are closed institutions. But I believe more openness and transparency are needed.

"I was also surprised to find during my investigation, that prisoners’ rights were not at the heart of decisions made at every level of the organisation."

Mr Boshier says the Department has legal obligations to treat prisoners fairly, safely and humanely, and to make sure their living conditions meet an acceptable standard, but the Department’s approach to its governing legislation is too narrow.

"That is why I am recommending that the Corrections Act 2004 and the Corrections Regulations 2005 are reviewed to make sure Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act and relevant international human rights obligations such as the Mandela Rules, are given greater emphasis."

Other areas of concern included a lack of cultural competency and capability across the Department to work in partnership with Māori, and the Department’s tendency to explain away the concerns and recommendations of oversight bodies.

"The Department needs to see the recommendations and suggestions from agencies like mine for what they are -opportunities for change."

Mr Boshier says there needs to be better governance, accountability and reporting along with comprehensive strategies to improve workplace culture and planning.

"I am aware that the current Chief Executive is making efforts to transform the way the Department operates. However, the culture that is deeply rooted within the Department has impeded the efforts of successive chief executives from making progress."

 

Watch and listen to the Chief Ombudsman explain his findings

Note to editors

The Chief Ombudsman’s five main recommendations can be found on pages 13 to 15 of the report which will be available, as well as a condensed summary of the report, on the Office of the Ombudsman website at 2pm today. Below is a summary of the recommendations:

1. The laws are reviewed so that there is greater emphasis in the Corrections Act on the obligations under Te Tiriti, the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act, and relevant international law;

2. There is improved governance and accountability arrangements within the Department for the fair, safe and humane treatment of those in prison;

3. The Department take steps to address the other systemic issues identified in the Chief Ombudsman’s report and make sure that:

a. proper emphasis is given to Te Tiriti, the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act and relevant international human rights obligations when decisions are made about people in prison

b. there are comprehensive long term strategies to improve culture and workforce capability;

c. oversight agencies’ reports and recommendations are seen as opportunities to improve the overall performance; and

4. The Department identifies and documents how it intends to measure and report on, the effectiveness of the steps it has taken in response to the investigation.

5. Advice is given by the Public Service Commission to the Minister of Corrections about options for longer term independent governance of the Department such as a Ministerial Advisory Board.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Bingeing On Foreign News Narratives

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 