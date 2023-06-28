Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Announcing Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 3:45 pm
Speech: Emerge Aotearoa

Emerge Aotearoa has today announced it has been gifted the new name ‘Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa’ by eastern Waikato iwi, Ngāti Hauā. The organisation will transition to the new name over the next few months.

This name has special mana and can be interpreted as a place that provides an uplifting haven that promotes individual and whānau wellbeing. It was gifted by Ngāti Hauā Kaumātua Koro Rewi Rubal Rapana (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Hauā) with support from the iwi. It is a name that embraces all New Zealanders and signifies the organisation’s strong ties to tangata whenua. The name supports Emerge Aotearoa’s journey to being a Tangata Tiriti organisation. It also advances the commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people it serves.

To celebrate this important milestone, a name gifting ceremony took place today (Wednesday 28 June 2023) at Rukumoana Marae with Ngāti Hauā Kaumātua, Kuia, Te Tumuaki Hone Thompson; and Emerge Aotearoa Boards, entities and kaimahi.

Emerge Aotearoa Group Chief Executive Dr Barbara Disley said it was an honour to receive the gifted name as an organisation walking a Tangata Tiriti pathway. “As a Tangata Tiriti organisation, we are committed to working in partnership with whānau, hapū and iwi,” she said. “We take our responsibilities to be a good partner within these relationships seriously. The gifting is a sign of the esteem that we hold for each other.”

This taonga was first discussed in 2017, when Ngāti Hauā Kaumātua Koro Rubal learned that several people Emerge Aotearoa served whakapapa to Ngāti Hauā. He presented this kōrero to the Ngāti Hauā kaumātua with the idea of gifting Emerge Aotearoa a Te Reo Māori name. Ka Puta Ka Ora was part of a proverb used by Kīngi Tāwhiao (1825-1894), the second Māori King, to uplift the Waikato people during the Waikato Wars when many people were left homeless, alienated, and dispossessed.

Emerge Aotearoa Mana Whakahaere Phyllis Tangitu and Pou Ārahi Edwin Wikatene worked with Ngāti Hauā iwi to prepare for the celebrations. Te Tumuaki Hone Thompson has also played an integral part in the gifting. Hone and the kaumātua of Ngāti Hauā acknowledge that the name will be used nationally, and say they are proud to know that it originates from Ngāti Hauā.

Phyllis, who is also of Ngāti Hauā decent, says, “This is a significant milestone for Emerge Aotearoa. As we continue our journey to become a Tangata Tiriti organisation, we are thankful and proud to be gifted Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa. As bearers of the name, we need to be honourable and acknowledge it as a wonderful example of future relationships with iwi/mana whenua across Aotearoa.”

Emerge Aotearoa’s relationship with Ngāti Hauā and Ngāti Wairere has been significant, with Kaumātua Atutahi Riki and Piripi Matika providing leadership and support for many years.

Emerge Aotearoa would like to acknowledge the elders from Ngāti Hauā who have been part of this process but are no longer with us.

Haere koutou, whakaoti atu!

E hoki rā ki tua i Paerau

Tērā te tōnuitanga o te tini, o te mano

I haongia ai ki te kupenga whānui o Taramainuku

Ka maringi noa ngā roimata heke, anō he ua i te rangi

Haere koutou, whakaoti atu!

