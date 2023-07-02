Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Makes Pledge To Renters

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is today making a Pledge to Renters: in the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home.

“In government, the Green Party will take action to guarantee people’s rent is always fair and affordable, and homes are warm, dry and healthy. And we will build thousands of new affordable, environmentally friendly homes in the places where people want to live,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick. The rental market more closely resembles a game of monopoly than a public good - and it is landlords who hold all the cards.

“This didn’t happen by accident. It is the consequence of decisions made by successive Governments. These decisions are disproportionately hurting the 1.4 million New Zealanders who rent in this country.

“Over the course of the next few months, other political parties will likely make promises to improve housing in Aotearoa. But the reality is, they will do little more than tinker around the edges of the problem. Only the Green Party will take the bold action necessary to fix the problem.

“The solutions are as clear as they have always been: controls on rent increases, a rental warrant of fitness, and thousands more new homes.

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce a new Renters’ Rights Bill to give effect to these changes.

“Expensive, unhealthy housing is one of the main causes of poverty. Today’s announcement is the second part of our plan to end poverty in Aotearoa.

“The Income Guarantee will ensure no one's income ever falls below $385 per week after tax, and the Pledge to Renters will give everyone a decent place to live. Together, the Income Guarantee and Pledge to Renters will lift every single person out of poverty.

“The Greens have spent years pushing for these changes, and we will keep fighting for the government we need to make it happen. The time is now to get more Green MPs into Parliament and more Green Ministers sitting around the Cabinet table,” says Marama Davidson.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw added:

“Access to a warm, safe home is a human right. So how has housing become a get rich scheme for a lucky few and a source of misery and expense for hundreds of thousands of others? Surely there are few more profound political questions than these.

“For decades, we have normalised a standard of housing in Aotearoa that is so bad it puts people‘s health at risk. Thousands of children are admitted to hospital each year for respiratory illnesses from living in damp, mouldy homes.

“Any party that stops short of promising to make everyone’s home healthy and affordable, is actively choosing to make life harder for thousands of people.

“Renters deserve better. We know how to make homes safe, healthy, affordable, and warm. Everything we need to make life better for people in Aotearoa exists. What’s missing is the political willpower to use it,” says James Shaw.

Note:

The Green Party’s Pledge to Renters is a commitment to everyone who rents that they will always have a warm, dry, and affordable place to call home.

  • Rent Controls will put a limit on how much landlords can increase rent each year, giving people peace of mind they will always have enough to pay the bills
  • A Rental Warrant of Fitness will guarantee all rental homes are safe, warm and healthy to live in
  • We will build more affordable, environmentally friendly homes in the places where people want to live
  • We will make warm, safe, dry, affordable homes more accessible to people and whānau by providing a government-backed underwrite so community providers can get on and build new rental homes with confidence
  • We will ensure people living on the lowest incomes have a warm, safe place to put down roots by accelerating the public building programme
  • A national register of all landlords and property managers will show how many properties are rented, who owns them, how much rent is charged over time, and compliance with the Rental Warrant of Fitness

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 