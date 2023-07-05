Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tragic Incident Requires Immediate Investigation

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Blue Hope Foundation

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation offers our deepest condolences to the family of a dedicated police worker who tragically passed away following a recent incident. There were no suspicious circumstances, and we extend our support to the family during this immensely challenging time.

While we respect the family's privacy, the Foundation believes it is crucial we raise concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding this death. It is disconcerting to note that under recent Official Information Act (OIA) disclosures, police confirmed suspected suicides are not investigated using health and safety investigation techniques.

This revelation further raises questions about the validity of the police's claims of prioritising worker health and safety.

Blue Hope managing director Allister Rose said there exists a moral and legal responsibility for comprehensive investigations into these tragic events, as mandated by health and safety legislation.

“It is deeply concerning police, despite stating their commitment to worker health and safety, do not employ the necessary investigation techniques to thoroughly examine incidents such as suspected suicides.

“Furthermore, the alarming rise of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among police workers in New Zealand adds to our growing apprehension. It is evident that the police are struggling to effectively address and manage the risks associated with PTSD in the workplace, which directly impacts the well-being and safety of their personnel.”

Rose said it was also disheartening having to acknowledge police are currently facing two health and safety charges before the courts, raising significant doubts about the police's ability to inspire public confidence in their commitment to duty and accountability.

“We believe that the public's low confidence lies not with the dedicated individuals who serve in the police service but rather with the police bosses who fail to prioritise and address critical issues affecting their workforce.”

In April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) highlighted the lack of adequate care for officers by senior police leaders, particularly in relation to health and safety matters. This report, which followed the occupation of Parliament, further underscores the urgent need for systemic changes and improvements to ensure the well-being of those who protect and serve our communities.

We urgently call upon the police to take immediate action, initiating thorough health and safety investigations into every incident involving the loss of a police worker's life. It is essential to honour the memory of those we have lost and to prevent future tragedies.

Although the police have made it clear that they will not collaborate with us on matters concerning the wellness and health and safety of our frontline, we will continue to offer our expert insights. We believe that a healthy police service benefits the whole community.

About Hatikvah - Blue Hope Foundation: The Foundation is New Zealand’s new independent support organisation to help improve the health, safety and well-being of Police Officers serving and retired. We care, support and equip our members who face uncertain risks on the frontline every day because we believe that a healthy and resilient Police Service benefits the whole community.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Blue Hope Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 