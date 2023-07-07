Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WWF-New Zealand: National Policy Statement For Indigenous Biodiversity A Step Closer To Halting The Loss Of Nature

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: WWF New Zealand


After more than two decades of work and numerous failures to launch, the Government has announced the gazettal of a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB). WWF-New Zealand welcomes this long overdue national direction and believes it will help address key failings of the Resource Management Act 1991, which have resulted in the sustained and dramatic decline of nature in New Zealand by failing to manage the cumulative impacts of human activities on indigenous biodiversity.

“Turning the tide on nature loss requires better identification, monitoring and management of biodiversity on both public and private lands, because our native species pay no heed to property boundaries created by humans,” says Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, WWF-New Zealand’s CEO.

Whilst public conservation lands and waters are an important refuge for some of our most threatened species and ecosystems, a significant amount of New Zealand’s last remaining indigenous biodiversity is on private and Māori land. For example, 24% of our native vegetation cover, including both native grasslands and native forest, is estimated to be on sheep and beef farms.

“The absence of clear national direction on how to identify and manage indigenous biodiversity across all land tenures has meant that nature in New Zealand has been suffering a death by a thousand cuts.”

As a result, 63% of our ecosystems are now threatened – and a third of our native species are threatened or at risk of extinction, including:

90% of our seabird species

82% of our resident native birds

94% of our reptiles

72% of our freshwater fish.

Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb stated, “Biodiversity decline is a global issue, but it is particularly acute in Aotearoa due to our high levels of endemism. Many of the species that share our island home are found nowhere else on Earth – and, tragically, we have one of the highest extinction rates in the world.”

The creation of national direction on the management of indigenous biodiversity is a key step towards halting and reversing the decline of nature by 2030 – the overarching goal of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“Target 1 of the Framework requires countries to apply a 'biodiversity-inclusive' spatial management approach to their land and ocean territories, which the NPS-IB will enable us to do,” Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb says.

WWF-New Zealand particularly welcomes the mitigation hierarchy included in the NPS-IB – which reflects global best practice – and clear recognition of Māori rights and interests.

Implementation support remains a key concern, however, and WWF-New Zealand welcomes the proposed creation of a biodiversity incentives scheme that enables landowners to realise value from the indigenous biodiversity on their properties – and motivates them to further protect and enhance it.

The first draft of the NPS-IB was developed by a collaborative group with wide representation from across te ao Māori, industry, and conservation interests. The high quality of the national direction announced today reflects the benefit of involving diverse partners and stakeholders in the development of policy that stands to affect them.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WWF New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 