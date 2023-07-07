Education Mandarins Put Taxpayers Before Farming Lobby
Friday, 7 July 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on the news that the Ministry of Education has
chosen to use cheaper imported carpet rather than use more
expensive alternatives made from domestically produced wool,
Taxpayers' Union spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:
"We
commend the Ministry of Education for prioritising value for
money over politics and special interests. Year on year,
billions more are chucked at the Education Ministry, and yet
education standards continue to fall.
"Education
mandarins have rightly resisted pressure from the farming
lobby, and should be using every cent of taxpayer funding to
improve our dismal and declining literacy and numeracy
rates."
