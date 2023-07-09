Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Green Party Launches Vision For The Next Government

Sunday, 9 July 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has launched its manifesto for the 2023 election.

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this election will be the most consequential we have had for many years.

“If people want a government that will end poverty and guarantee everyone a warm home, and take strong climate action, then they need to support the Green Party. The alternative, a National-led Government with ACT calling the shots, is unthinkable. They will cut taxes for the wealthiest few, undo climate action, and leave thousands of families struggling to get by.

“The Green Party has already made clear with our Income Guarantee and Pledge to Renters that we are the only party serious about making sure everyone has what they need to live a good life.

“Over the next three months we will continue to set out our plan to build a climate-friendly Aotearoa that honours Te Tiriti and meets the needs of everyone within the boundaries of the planet, so that we and the rest of nature can thrive.

“These announcements will be top of the list of what we want to achieve in the next term of government. Sitting underneath these key priorities is the wider policy platform we are announcing today.

“Our manifesto speaks to who we are, what we stand for, and the values we will take with us into every decision we will make over the next three years,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw added:

“I’m really proud of what the Green Party has delivered over six years in government. However, there is no getting away from the fact that the pace of change is too slow.

“For decades, successive governments have repeatedly denied their ability to fix major problems and in doing so, have made a political choice to leave thousands of people struggling to get by.

“This year’s election will define who we are as a country. The choice is between a mean spirited National-ACT government, or a compassionate, climate-focused government that will build an Aotearoa that works for everyone.

“On every page of our manifesto, people will see a Green Party more committed than ever to lifting every single family out of poverty; that will place nature at the heart of everything we do; and that will confront climate change with the urgency and the scale that it demands.

“The only way we can do that is to have more Green MPs in the next Parliament and more Green Ministers in the next Government. The time for half-measures is over. The time for bold action is now,” says James Shaw.

