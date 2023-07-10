Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Caring For The Mental Well-being Of Our Police

Monday, 10 July 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: Blue Hope Foundation

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation offers its condolences to the families of those killed and injured in Sunday’s tragic car crash in Hamilton.

Police officers who attended the scene deserve praise for the selfless risking of their own lives carrying out a rescue. Despite the imminent danger, three officers acted swiftly and pulled the occupants from the burning vehicle, suffering smoke inhalation in the process.

Sunday’s tragedy highlights the many challenges faced by Kiwi police every day in the line of duty. A recent study by New Zealand researcher Dr Garth den Heyer for an American university found police officers are exposed to a significantly higher number of violent or traumatic events during their careers compared to the average citizen. Such incidents can contribute to increased levels of stress and other psychological problems.

The study also reveals the prevalence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among police in New Zealand is higher than the general population. Some 43% of study respondents identified as experiencing probable post-traumatic stress, and approximately 14% identified themselves as having clinically relevant PTSD. The estimated prevalence of PTSD in the general population is 3%.

Blue Hope Foundation is urging the public to be aware of the psychological toll faced by our frontline police. Managing director Allister Rose says when others step back in the face of danger, police officers step forward, often at great personal cost.

“They can suffer life-changing mental injuries as a result.”

The Foundation believes there is currently insufficient care provided to officers who experiencing work-related mental injuries.

“It is disheartening to note that if police officers leave the job due to such injuries, the police service has stated they will not provide support, despite having a clear moral and legal obligation to care for, these injured officers,” Rose said.

The Foundation calls upon the government, police authorities, and the public to recognise the critical need for enhanced mental health support for our frontline police.

“We must work together to address the alarming rates of PTSD and other psychological issues affecting our officers and provide them with the care they fairly deserve.”

About Hatikvah - Blue Hope Foundation: The Foundation is New Zealand’s new independent support organisation to help improve the health, safety and well-being of Police Officers serving and retired. We care, support and equip our members who face uncertain risks on the frontline every day because we believe that a healthy and resilient Police Service benefits the whole community.

