Dwelling And Household Estimates: June 2023 Quarter
Monday, 10 July 2023, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Dwelling and household estimates are used for many
purposes including planning, policy formation, business
decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of
market coverage rates.
Key facts
At 30 June
2023:
- private dwelling estimate –
2,052,600
- households estimate –
1,976,600.
Note: we have not assessed the impact
on dwelling and household estimates from the February
cyclone event in this release.
Visit our website to
read this information release:
