Greenpeace Welcomes Greens’ Manifesto But Says Proof Will Be In The Pudding

Greenpeace is encouraged by the Green Party’s inclusion of Climate Shift campaign asks in their 2023 manifesto, but says that while the Party is saying the right things now, its stance in post-election negotiations will make all the difference to addressing climate change.

Christine Rose, lead climate campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says "Cyclone Gabrielle showed us that we can’t sandbag our way out of the climate crisis. We need real emissions reductions. The Green Party manifesto makes several key commitments that would address major sources of climate pollution - especially phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and banning palm kernel expeller (PKE). But these would need to be bottom lines in any possible coalition deal."

The intensive dairy industry has used synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and imported feed like PKE to drive its expansion. This has led to a large increase in methane and nitrous oxide emissions - both superheating greenhouse gases - which makes the intensive dairy industry New Zealand’s worst climate polluter.

"We’re glad to see the Green Party commitment to maintain the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration, especially given the National Party’s intention to reverse the ban. New Zealanders fought hard to get that ban in place - we don’t want fossil fuel companies returning to Aotearoa’s waters to explore for more oil."

"Ultimately though, we need much more urgent action to address Aotearoa’s most polluting industries - agriculture, energy, and transport - from all political parties," says Rose.

In June, Greenpeace launched Climate Shift - a call for urgent climate action - alongside more than 40 other environmental organisations. The campaign is made up of ten asks, which the organisations say all political parties must commit to in the lead-up to the 2023 election. Since the launch of the campaign, more than 11,000 New Zealanders have signed on in support.

"Climate change is happening here and now," says Rose. "New Zealanders across the motu experienced the devastating impacts of climate change this summer, and it’s clear that we need a climate shift, to allow for people and planet to thrive. Whoever makes up the next Government must make this a priority."

