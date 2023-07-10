Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Welcomes Greens’ Manifesto But Says Proof Will Be In The Pudding

Monday, 10 July 2023, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is encouraged by the Green Party’s inclusion of Climate Shift campaign asks in their 2023 manifesto, but says that while the Party is saying the right things now, its stance in post-election negotiations will make all the difference to addressing climate change.

Christine Rose, lead climate campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says "Cyclone Gabrielle showed us that we can’t sandbag our way out of the climate crisis. We need real emissions reductions. The Green Party manifesto makes several key commitments that would address major sources of climate pollution - especially phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and banning palm kernel expeller (PKE). But these would need to be bottom lines in any possible coalition deal."

The intensive dairy industry has used synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and imported feed like PKE to drive its expansion. This has led to a large increase in methane and nitrous oxide emissions - both superheating greenhouse gases - which makes the intensive dairy industry New Zealand’s worst climate polluter.

"We’re glad to see the Green Party commitment to maintain the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration, especially given the National Party’s intention to reverse the ban. New Zealanders fought hard to get that ban in place - we don’t want fossil fuel companies returning to Aotearoa’s waters to explore for more oil."

"Ultimately though, we need much more urgent action to address Aotearoa’s most polluting industries - agriculture, energy, and transport - from all political parties," says Rose.

In June, Greenpeace launched Climate Shift - a call for urgent climate action - alongside more than 40 other environmental organisations. The campaign is made up of ten asks, which the organisations say all political parties must commit to in the lead-up to the 2023 election. Since the launch of the campaign, more than 11,000 New Zealanders have signed on in support.

"Climate change is happening here and now," says Rose. "New Zealanders across the motu experienced the devastating impacts of climate change this summer, and it’s clear that we need a climate shift, to allow for people and planet to thrive. Whoever makes up the next Government must make this a priority."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 

Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe. More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 