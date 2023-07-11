Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Biodiversity Policy Won’t Lead To A Better Environment

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

A new Government policy aimed at protecting New Zealand’s natural environment is complex and contradictory.

"The National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) will penalise those landowners who have done the right thing and protected and enhanced the biodiversity on their land," says Corina Jordan, chief executive of Fish & Game New Zealand.

"It will also enable those with the deepest pockets to buy their way out of any requirements by allowing them to counterbalance the ecological damage or loss occurring in their area by carrying out conservation or restoration measures in another area. I think most New Zealanders will see this as manifestly unfair."

While there are provisions to help restore and increase indigenous vegetation in natural inland wetlands, Fish and Game does not believe the NPSIB will adequately support catchment communities and farmers wanting to protect existing wetlands and those who want to create wetlands.

"This policy does not meet our aspirations for a constructive approach where all New Zealanders are empowered to integrate biodiversity within their landscapes and restore biodiversity where it's been lost. Ultimately, the policy is complex and contradictory, and that’s really disappointing."

The National Policy Statement fails to recognise the creation of habitats for valued introduced species such as wetlands for gamebird hunting, says Jordan.

"This is a massive oversight as these habitats provide healthy biodiverse environments for indigenous species including flora and fauna as well as gamebird opportunities. Currently $5 from every Gamebird license goes to wetland protection, restoration, and creation.

"We are also disappointed only grey duck are included in the specified highly mobile fauna. It’s concerning that other indigenous game birds were not included within this list, nor any valued introduced species, that Fish and Game has a mandate under the Conservation Act to manage.

"We would also like to see recognition and inclusion of ‘valued introduced species’ relating to restoration projects."

The NPSIB, rather than incentivising and supporting initiatives to create and restore biodiversity such as wetlands, actually works against it, as it turns landowners off valuing these habitats within their productive farming landscapes.

"Fish and Game wants to work in partnership with landowners and tangata whenua when decisions need to be made which could impact indigenous and introduced species, however, this policy falls well short of our expectations."

Fish and Game is the second-largest manager of wetlands in New Zealand and actively promotes their restoration with funding raised through the sale of game bird hunting licences.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 

Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe. More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 