Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Annual Council Increases Compound Cost Of Dying

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: Funeral Directors Assn of NZ

Funeral directors say the latest cost of living increases to council cemetery prices are adding to the financial burden for those relying on a Work and Income Funeral Grant to help with funeral costs. And with burial costs up to six times higher in some parts of New Zealand than in others a post code lottery on death is compounding the issue.

Funeral Directors Association Chief Executive, Gillian Boyes, says the cost for a funeral includes both funeral director costs and the costs of all the underlying goods and services.

“Burial and cremation costs are one of the biggest elements of a funeral bill so when those jump each year funerals suddenly seem a lot more expensive,” says Ms Boyes.

“Add to that increases from other suppliers, staffing costs going up, and the petrol levy ending and the essential services that the Work and Income funeral grant is meant to help cover, generally actually would now cost between $7,500 - $10,000. That makes the maximum actual grant of $2445.37 look pretty paltry.”

The Work and Income Funeral Grant is designed as a contribution toward funeral costs for those with very limited income and assets. Only ‘essential’ elements of the funeral are included and there is no extra available for those who die in more expensive parts of the country.

“Burial costs in Taupo are a relatively modest $1,170 after the latest Council CPI increases, but they’re a whopping $6,112 at Manukau Memorial Gardens and North Shore Memorial Park, and in New Plymouth they’re an eye-watering $7,207,” says Ms Boyes.

“Those prices really take burial as an option off the table for those of limited means and yet we know for many of our families burial is a preferred option for cultural or religious reasons.”

The Funeral Directors Association has been calling for a substantive increase in the Work and Income Funeral Grant. They note another Government-funded grant, the ACC Funeral Grant is currently set at $7,491.95.

“The Minister’s response to our calls for an increase has been that the grant has always been increased in line with inflation. But our concern is it was set on too low a base in the first place. Inflation on not very much is still not very much.”

“The sad reality is that a time when a very low-income family is hurting and grieving and just wants to remember their loved one, they are going to be faced with the added pain of a big bill. The welfare safety net has got a whopping great hole in it when it comes to helping families with the end of life.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Funeral Directors Assn of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 

Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe. More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 