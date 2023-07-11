Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Emissions Review A Carbon And Economic Hole For Greater Bay Of Plenty Region

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: Central North Island Wood Council

Central North Island foresters say gutting the value of carbon credits from forestry would sharply reduce both the region’s forest carbon sequestration and its economy.

The government is consulting on the Emissions Trading Scheme, to reduce the area of exotic trees being planted.

The Central North Island Wood Council says its region is highly dependent on forestry and wood processing and negative signals from the government have caused industry uncertainty, just when confidence is most needed.

There are more than 500,000 hectares of exotic forests in the region, nearly a third of the national total.

The Port of Tauranga is easily the busiest of New Zealand’s forestry export ports, handling well over a billion dollars’ worth of logs and sawn timber exports a year.

The CNI Wood Council Chair and spokesperson Colin Maunder, says the forests in the region sequester an additional seven million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year from the atmosphere.

“Put the economic and environmental contribution together and the region is a huge contributor at the national level – and vastly more so locally.”

“We have a council in Rotorua which backs forestry with its Wood First timber use policy. It’s a shame that the importance of forestry isn’t recognised in Wellington.”

Colin Maunder says because forestry is such a long-term investment, most of the effects of a low carbon price would take decades to show in a failure to reduce net emissions and lack of wood supply to local mills and the port.

“We’ve just got confidence to invest in planting and processing back again, after the national exotic forest area began shrinking 20 years ago. There’s an industry transformation plan to add value to our harvest.”

“But the signals we’re getting from the ETS review, and other recent government announcements, such as the plan to give powers to local government to artificially protect hill country farming from forest conversions, is the spectre that more exotic forests are something to be feared, rather than embraced.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Central North Island Wood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 

Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe. More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 