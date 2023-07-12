Whānau Wellbeing Is Important For Māori

In 2018, nearly 3 out of 4 Māori people (74 percent) rated their whānau wellbeing highly, and more than 9 out of 10 Māori people (92 percent) said that the health of the natural environment was quite or very important to them, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

“Matariki and Puanga can be an important time for whānau to come together and connect with each other and the whenua. Mātauranga Māori can often be passed down through whānau participating in taiao activities together. Te Kupenga 2018 data highlights the importance of whanaungatanga and kaitiakitanga for Māori,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Ben Faulks said.

“In Te Ao Māori, wellbeing is holistic and can encompass physical, mental, spiritual, whānau, and environmental health. This is reflected in the data, in the relationship between whānau wellbeing and social support, physical and mental health, and between whānau and the environment.”

