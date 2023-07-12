International Travel: May 2023
Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International travel covers the number and
characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand
resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or
leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Monthly
arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor
arrivals were 160,300 in the May 2023 month, up 87,600 from
the May 2022 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals
from:
- Australia (up 24,200)
- United States
(up 10,100)
- India (up 9,000)
- China (up
7,600)
- Korea (up
2,900).
Visit our website to read
this information release and to download CSV
files:
