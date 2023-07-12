Forest In The Sun Returns To Parliament

Parliament is thrilled to welcome the tapestry Forest in the sun back to the Beehive. The tapestry was hung above the Executive Wing stairs from the building’s opening in 1977 until 2003, when it was moved to Te Papa Tongarewa.

After twenty years, New Zealand Parliament is excited to welcome an old friend back home. Forest in the sun, by renowned textile artist Joan Calvert, graced the Tākaka marble wall in the core of the Beehive from its opening in 1977 to 2003, and as of 10 July 2023 it has been reinstalled in its original exhibition space above the stairs of the Executive Wing.

Made up of six panels, each 2.4 meters square, Forest in the sun evokes the experience of walking across the forest floor and looking up at the sun filtering through the canopy. The soft woven wool, bright colours and striking patterns welcome visitors to Parliament and bring a warmth back to a previously grey space.

It’s safe to say the tapestry’s creation was quite the team effort. Joan Calvert collaborated with fellow weavers Jean Ngan and Lady Dorothea Turner, who took on the task of knotting two panels each, while Guy Ngan designed the artwork itself. Joan’s husband Murray designed the infrastructure to support the panels, with help from their children. The panels were hung in readiness for the formal opening of the Beehive in 1977, which was attended by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

Curator of the Parliamentary Collection, Natasha Fernandez is delighted that Forest in the sun is back in its original home. “It’s been a long process and we’re grateful that Te Papa agreed to deaccession the work. Thanks to everyone who has been part of the process to get it safely installed, it’s an honour to bring a significant piece of public art back to the front and centre of Parliament. I’d like to especially acknowledge the artists and their whanau for their support, and their sharing of their stories and memories about the creation of Forest in the sun.”

In 2003 Forest in the sun was removed and gifted to Te Papa Tongarewa. Five of the six panels were exhibited at The Dowse Art Museum in 2019. In preparation for the loan, the artwork went through an extensive conservation process. With the Beehive’s new UV blocking windows, not-so-new smoke free policy, and under the meticulous kaitiakitanga of the Parliament collections team, Forest in the sun is well placed to hang on the Beehive wall for years to come.

© Scoop Media

