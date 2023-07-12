Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greater Wellington Welcomes Government’s Comprehensive Biodiversity Protection Measures

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington welcomed news on 7 July that the Government is launching “a suite of measures” aimed at protecting Aotearoa’s native wildlife and habitats from the impacts of human activity.

The measures, which include clearer rules on protecting biodiversity and tighter requirements for district councils, will aid regional councils across the country in preserving te taiao for future generations, said Greater Wellington Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor.

“We are committed to protecting New Zealand’s biodiversity at Greater Wellington. Just last month we found inanga (whitebait) eggs at a critical spawning spot in Ōtaki, following the planting of native grasses and trees.

“These successes show that native wildlife and habitats can be restored and protected.”

Greater Wellington intends to embrace the Government’s announcement that all regional councils will need a biodiversity strategy that prioritises native biodiversity.

“Our work on Mauri Tūhono to develop a joint vision for te taiao alongside mana whenua, the Department of Conservation and communities has set up a strong foundation for collaborative action and developing a regional strategy,” said Cr Gaylor.

“For biodiversity to thrive, councils, government agencies, mana whenua and communities must work together. Already, in 2023/24 Greater Wellington plans to plant 795,000 natives across the region, working with our partners, contractors, and the community on Planting Days.”

Cr Gaylor said the announced public consultation on a national biodiversity credit system was a positive step towards supporting landowners in managing their land for the benefit of wildlife and communities.

“For a sustainable, nature-rich future, we need a solution that makes it accessible for landowners and farmers to actively support conservation, and for mana whenua to exercise kaitiakitanga.”

The protection of native biodiversity is a key part of Greater Wellington’s role in enhancing the region’s environment and meeting the needs of its communities.

“We’re glad that the Government is co-funding the development of online information tools, so that more people can learn how to protect Aotearoa’s natural taonga.

“When we come together to protect New Zealand’s biodiversity, the benefits will be felt by generations to come.”

