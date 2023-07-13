Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"You Choose Our Future. Choose Wisely": Kiwi Kids Send Strong Message To Decision Makers To Deliver On Climate Action

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Aotearoa’s young citizens are sending a strong message to New Zealand politicians and global leaders charged with delivering climate action to: "make strong, wise decisions", "be brave" and "choose wisely".

Kiwi children and young people are being asked to take part in Save the Children’s global campaign - Message in a Bottle - which aims to include the experiences and advice from young people around the world on the impact of climate change on their lives and what they’d like leaders to do. It asks children and young people to share their message with decision makers on the change or action they’d like them to take to ensure a better future.

The messages will be presented in recycled plastic bottles at Parliament next month to New Zealand’s climate and environment MPs, before being sent to New York in September where they will be presented to world leaders attending the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

Save the Children Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says children are already experiencing the climate crisis firsthand and its impact on their health and wellbeing, but just 2.4 percent of key global climate funds can be classified as supporting child-responsive activities.

"It’s crucial children and young people’s experiences and views are considered by decision makers as proportionately they will experience much greater impacts of the climate crisis over their lifetime.

"Our report Born into the Climate Crisis also shows that tamariki born in 2020 will face significantly more extreme weather events than their grandparents. We are already seeing this in New Zealand where 100-year flood events are already occurring. Wildfires and extreme heat events are also predicted to increase."

So far, messages have been received from tamariki as young as six, who ask decision makers to "Stop big oil companies now. Be brave and make strong, wise decisions."

Millie, 17, says: "They tell us that the damage has been done and that there is not much we can do. I believe that with a mindset like this nothing is going to change and is giving the wrong message across to people who believe that they can just keep doing what they’re doing and putting our earth at risk! Enough is enough the first step in stopping this issue is changing the way that we look at it and how local and global leaders are spreading this message."

Aarthi, 16, believes that implementing sustainability ratings for businesses and manufacturers would help consumers make better choices. "Many businesses out there use an abundance of plastic packaging and non-eco-friendly methods. Similar to a health star rating, a sustainability rating shows how well a business has used sustainable methods getting their product on a shelf eg fully biodegradable no plastic packaging. High sustainability rating should be rewarded."

Save the Children is calling on young people from around New Zealand to submit their messages. Those wanting to get involved can submit a drawing or written message by August 7 here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. More


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 