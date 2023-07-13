Care For Our Environment So Our Environment Can Care For Us

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Haumaru Te Taiao, Haumaru Tangata

 

Yesterday, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated held it’s 12th annual Kahungunu Fish Hook Summit at the Napier War Memorial Centre on Marine Parade. The conference which was attended by approximately 240 participants from Wairoa through to Wairarapa, focused on the current state of our environment with our waterways and the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Representatives from each of the Taiwhenua from Te Wairoa, Te Whanganui-A-Orotu, Heretaunga, Tamatea, Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, and Wairarapa gave heart-warming updates from their rohe. Te Whanganui-A-Orotu chairman Hori Reti, gave a stirring introduction to start off these reports, showing video footage from Tuesday 14th where the devastation was realised throughout the rohe.

Environment and Natural Resource specialists Ngaio Tiuka and Shade Smith, brought in environmental experts and scientists from different organisations who helped us understand what happened on Feb 14th and also offered insight into how management might adapt and better work with our environment and values. Making room for our rivers where possible and the multiple benefits associated with the potential unintended consequences of contemporary river management approaches discussed.

“Despite the tragic Cyclone, there is an opportunity to learn and work towards improving our planning, saving costs through wider considerations and recognising the value of mātauranga Māori and more natural solutions” – Shade Smith

Ngaio and Shade ended the day verifying their findings and solutions to protect waterways.

“Our natural environment has been severely degraded, not just by natural disasters but poor management, polluted waterways, damaged mahinga kai, over abstraction of water and much more” – Ngaio Tiuka

For the past 13 years the Fish Hook Summit has been an opportunity for Ngāti Kahungunu to come together and share mātauranga and experiences from across the rohe, with kōrero from our tribal authorities from Wairoa to Wairarapa; providing updates on taiao projects, sharing experiences, ideas, aspirations and promoting plans and collaboration going forward.

Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He's signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders' summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand's unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia's ongoing aggression.


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party's tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax.


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

"Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe."

NIWA: NZ's Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa.


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents.

