Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National To Create Pothole Repair Fund

Sunday, 16 July 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will establish a Pothole Repair Fund to urgently address the shocking state of our local roads and state highways, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

  • $500m fund to be established for state highway and local roading repairs
  • New directive to NZTA to double the current rate of roading renewals
  • Halve the standard response rate for pothole repair from 48 to 24 hours

“In 2022, over 54,000 potholes needed repair on State highways around New Zealand, the highest number in ten years. In Auckland alone, there is a backlog of 1,000 kilometres of needed road repairs, with Auckland Transport estimating it will take up to 10 years to clear.

“Potholes are a safety hazard and have been causing significant damage and disruption to freight and motorists all over the country.

“National’s Pothole Repair fund will see an additional $500 million over three years allocated to local authorities and NZTA to address potholes and other damage to both local roads and State Highways.

“The cost of the Pothole Repair Fund will be met from re-prioritising spending within the National Land Transport Programme, including a reduction in expenditure on activities which unnecessarily slow traffic down such as blanket speed limit reductions and excessive speed bump installations, or the failed Road to Zero advertising campaign, towards investment in safer roads which are properly maintained.

“National will also introduce new rules for pothole repair on State Highways, including halving the standard response time for pothole repair from 48 to 24 hours, and introducing a requirement for NZTA to undertake renewal and rehabilitation work on at least 2 per cent of the roading network each year, more than double the current rate.

“Rather than wasting money on slowing people down, giant red zeros, or expensive transport projects nobody wants, like the $30 billion Auckland light rail project, National will focus on fixing and enhancing our roading network to ensure people and freight can move around the country safely and efficiently.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Green Party: Food Prices Another Clear Example Of Why Tax Changes Are Urgent

“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee is a commitment to every New Zealander that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. A key part of this is a plan to cut taxes for 95% of New Zealanders. For 3.7M people that means more money to pay for life’s essentials such as kai for their family." More


Graham Adams: Co-governance Smoulders In Election Run-up

NZ's general election on 14/10 will be to some extent a judgment on the extensive co-governance policies implemented by the Ardern-Hipkins administration. In an odd coincidence, it's likely that will also be the day Australians vote in a referendum to decide whether Aboriginals & Torres Strait Islanders win a constitutional right to a permanent body advising the government on matters affecting Indigenous peoples. More

Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.


 Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 