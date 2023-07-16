Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT Announces List For 2023 General Election

Sunday, 16 July 2023, 5:06 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election.

“New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In 2020, 10 ACT MPs were elected against all odds and every political commentator’s prediction. This term, they’ve defied expectations in the best way, being far and away the most disciplined and high-performing caucus in Parliament, and growing the party to the point where we will add more MPs in 2023.

“ACT’s list of candidates is a true representation of New Zealand society. There are farmers, legal experts, business executives, tradies, mothers and fathers, army lieutenants, policy experts, small business owners, teachers, engineers, licensed firearms owners and more. We have candidates from all walks of like. The one thing they all have in common is that they share a vision for real change.

“Kiwis reading the news today see a country in terminal decline. Almost every part of life is becoming more expensive, less productive, and less safe. This year’s election can’t be about just changing the Government, it needs to be about changing the direction of the country.

“ACT has put forward policies that address the cost-of-living crisis, restore law and order, get rid of divisive race-based policy, and make it easier to build affordable homes. ACT’s economic policies will restore the productivity and prosperity that New Zealand needs to move forward as a first world nation with the sort of health and education services that people expect and deserve.

“This is the team putting real change on the agenda. New Zealand can’t afford to go through another term of Labour running down every aspect of society followed by National slowing the decline but ultimately keeping things the same. History tells us the courage to reverse Labour’s policies and have real change won’t exist unless ACT is a big part of the next government.

ACT’s list for the 2023 General Election:

  1. David Seymour - Epsom
  2. Brooke van Velden - Tāmaki
  3. Nicole McKee - Rongotai
  4. Todd Stephenson - Southland
  5. Andrew Hoggard - Rangitikei
  6. Karen Chhour - Upper Harbour
  7. Mark Cameron - Northland
  8. Simon Court - Te Atatū
  9. Parmjeet Parmar - Pakuranga
  10. Laura Trask - Banks Peninsula
  11. Cameron Luxton - Bay of Plenty
  12. Antonia Modkova - Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
  13. Ash Parmar - Hamilton East
  14. Toni Severin - Christchurch East
  15. Ben Harvey - Selwyn
  16. Rob Douglas - Tukituki
  17. Chris Baillie - Nelson
  18. Christine Young - Tauranga
  19. Zane Cozens - Taupō
  20. Leo Foley - Northcote
  21. Anna Yallop - North Shore
  22. Lily Brown - Mana
  23. Mike McCormick - Papakura
  24. Andy Parkins - Hutt South
  25. Felix Poole - Maungakiekie
  26. Rahul Chopra - Mt Roskill
  27. Michael Howe - East Coast
  28. Ollie Murphy - Mt Albert
  29. Elaine Naidu Franz - Rangitata
  30. Keith Griffiths – Kaikōura
  31. Rae Ah Chee - Takanini
  32. Susan Stevenson - Hamilton West
  33. Anto Coates - Kaipara Ki Mahurangi
  34. Michael McCook - East Coast Bays
  35. Juan Alvarez de Lugo - New Lynn
  36. Pawel Milewski - Napier
  37. Neil Christensen - Port Waikato
  38. Dion Anderson - List
  39. Simon Angelo - Whangaparāoa
  40. Sean Beamish - Waitaki
  41. Scott Boness - Auckland Central
  42. Susy Bretherton - Whangarei
  43. Ross Campbell - Waimakariri
  44. Simon Casey - Wairarapa
  45. Jake Curran - Kelston
  46. Scott Donaldson - Invercargill
  47. Matthew Fisken - Christchurch Central
  48. Darren Gilchrist - Waikato
  49. Mike Harnett - Palmerston North
  50. Pothen Joseph - Mangere
  51. Kelly Lilly - West Coast Tasman
  52. Kevin Matthews - List
  53. Burty Meffan - Taieri
  54. Marten Rozeboom - Rotorua
  55. Sean Rush - Ōtaki

“Over the past six years, ACT has been the fastest growing political movement in New Zealand. Since the beginning of 2021, our membership has grown by 155 per cent,” says ACT Party President Henry Lynch.

“Today’s list shows that ACT is attracting successful New Zealanders from all different backgrounds who know that ACT is the party of real change. If you share ACT’s vision for a multi-ethnic liberal democracy where working Kiwis aren’t punished, but get ahead, and where families are proud to live and raise their kids then this is the team you want representing you in Parliament in 90 days’ time.”

Note: A PDF of the full ACT Party list is here.

