ACT Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election.

“New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In 2020, 10 ACT MPs were elected against all odds and every political commentator’s prediction. This term, they’ve defied expectations in the best way, being far and away the most disciplined and high-performing caucus in Parliament, and growing the party to the point where we will add more MPs in 2023.

“ACT’s list of candidates is a true representation of New Zealand society. There are farmers, legal experts, business executives, tradies, mothers and fathers, army lieutenants, policy experts, small business owners, teachers, engineers, licensed firearms owners and more. We have candidates from all walks of like. The one thing they all have in common is that they share a vision for real change.

“Kiwis reading the news today see a country in terminal decline. Almost every part of life is becoming more expensive, less productive, and less safe. This year’s election can’t be about just changing the Government, it needs to be about changing the direction of the country.

“ACT has put forward policies that address the cost-of-living crisis, restore law and order, get rid of divisive race-based policy, and make it easier to build affordable homes. ACT’s economic policies will restore the productivity and prosperity that New Zealand needs to move forward as a first world nation with the sort of health and education services that people expect and deserve.

“This is the team putting real change on the agenda. New Zealand can’t afford to go through another term of Labour running down every aspect of society followed by National slowing the decline but ultimately keeping things the same. History tells us the courage to reverse Labour’s policies and have real change won’t exist unless ACT is a big part of the next government.

ACT’s list for the 2023 General Election:

David Seymour - Epsom Brooke van Velden - Tāmaki Nicole McKee - Rongotai Todd Stephenson - Southland Andrew Hoggard - Rangitikei Karen Chhour - Upper Harbour Mark Cameron - Northland Simon Court - Te Atatū Parmjeet Parmar - Pakuranga Laura Trask - Banks Peninsula Cameron Luxton - Bay of Plenty Antonia Modkova - Panmure-Ōtāhuhu Ash Parmar - Hamilton East Toni Severin - Christchurch East Ben Harvey - Selwyn Rob Douglas - Tukituki Chris Baillie - Nelson Christine Young - Tauranga Zane Cozens - Taupō Leo Foley - Northcote Anna Yallop - North Shore Lily Brown - Mana Mike McCormick - Papakura Andy Parkins - Hutt South Felix Poole - Maungakiekie Rahul Chopra - Mt Roskill Michael Howe - East Coast Ollie Murphy - Mt Albert Elaine Naidu Franz - Rangitata Keith Griffiths – Kaikōura Rae Ah Chee - Takanini Susan Stevenson - Hamilton West Anto Coates - Kaipara Ki Mahurangi Michael McCook - East Coast Bays Juan Alvarez de Lugo - New Lynn Pawel Milewski - Napier Neil Christensen - Port Waikato Dion Anderson - List Simon Angelo - Whangaparāoa Sean Beamish - Waitaki Scott Boness - Auckland Central Susy Bretherton - Whangarei Ross Campbell - Waimakariri Simon Casey - Wairarapa Jake Curran - Kelston Scott Donaldson - Invercargill Matthew Fisken - Christchurch Central Darren Gilchrist - Waikato Mike Harnett - Palmerston North Pothen Joseph - Mangere Kelly Lilly - West Coast Tasman Kevin Matthews - List Burty Meffan - Taieri Marten Rozeboom - Rotorua Sean Rush - Ōtaki

“Over the past six years, ACT has been the fastest growing political movement in New Zealand. Since the beginning of 2021, our membership has grown by 155 per cent,” says ACT Party President Henry Lynch.

“Today’s list shows that ACT is attracting successful New Zealanders from all different backgrounds who know that ACT is the party of real change. If you share ACT’s vision for a multi-ethnic liberal democracy where working Kiwis aren’t punished, but get ahead, and where families are proud to live and raise their kids then this is the team you want representing you in Parliament in 90 days’ time.”

Note: A PDF of the full ACT Party list is here.

