ACT Announces List For 2023 General Election
ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election.
“New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“In 2020, 10 ACT MPs were elected against all odds and every political commentator’s prediction. This term, they’ve defied expectations in the best way, being far and away the most disciplined and high-performing caucus in Parliament, and growing the party to the point where we will add more MPs in 2023.
“ACT’s list of candidates is a true representation of New Zealand society. There are farmers, legal experts, business executives, tradies, mothers and fathers, army lieutenants, policy experts, small business owners, teachers, engineers, licensed firearms owners and more. We have candidates from all walks of like. The one thing they all have in common is that they share a vision for real change.
“Kiwis reading the news today see a country in terminal decline. Almost every part of life is becoming more expensive, less productive, and less safe. This year’s election can’t be about just changing the Government, it needs to be about changing the direction of the country.
“ACT has put forward policies that address the cost-of-living crisis, restore law and order, get rid of divisive race-based policy, and make it easier to build affordable homes. ACT’s economic policies will restore the productivity and prosperity that New Zealand needs to move forward as a first world nation with the sort of health and education services that people expect and deserve.
“This is the team putting real change on the agenda. New Zealand can’t afford to go through another term of Labour running down every aspect of society followed by National slowing the decline but ultimately keeping things the same. History tells us the courage to reverse Labour’s policies and have real change won’t exist unless ACT is a big part of the next government.
ACT’s list for the 2023 General Election:
- David Seymour - Epsom
- Brooke van Velden - Tāmaki
- Nicole McKee - Rongotai
- Todd Stephenson - Southland
- Andrew Hoggard - Rangitikei
- Karen Chhour - Upper Harbour
- Mark Cameron - Northland
- Simon Court - Te Atatū
- Parmjeet Parmar - Pakuranga
- Laura Trask - Banks Peninsula
- Cameron Luxton - Bay of Plenty
- Antonia Modkova - Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
- Ash Parmar - Hamilton East
- Toni Severin - Christchurch East
- Ben Harvey - Selwyn
- Rob Douglas - Tukituki
- Chris Baillie - Nelson
- Christine Young - Tauranga
- Zane Cozens - Taupō
- Leo Foley - Northcote
- Anna Yallop - North Shore
- Lily Brown - Mana
- Mike McCormick - Papakura
- Andy Parkins - Hutt South
- Felix Poole - Maungakiekie
- Rahul Chopra - Mt Roskill
- Michael Howe - East Coast
- Ollie Murphy - Mt Albert
- Elaine Naidu Franz - Rangitata
- Keith Griffiths – Kaikōura
- Rae Ah Chee - Takanini
- Susan Stevenson - Hamilton West
- Anto Coates - Kaipara Ki Mahurangi
- Michael McCook - East Coast Bays
- Juan Alvarez de Lugo - New Lynn
- Pawel Milewski - Napier
- Neil Christensen - Port Waikato
- Dion Anderson - List
- Simon Angelo - Whangaparāoa
- Sean Beamish - Waitaki
- Scott Boness - Auckland Central
- Susy Bretherton - Whangarei
- Ross Campbell - Waimakariri
- Simon Casey - Wairarapa
- Jake Curran - Kelston
- Scott Donaldson - Invercargill
- Matthew Fisken - Christchurch Central
- Darren Gilchrist - Waikato
- Mike Harnett - Palmerston North
- Pothen Joseph - Mangere
- Kelly Lilly - West Coast Tasman
- Kevin Matthews - List
- Burty Meffan - Taieri
- Marten Rozeboom - Rotorua
- Sean Rush - Ōtaki
“Over the past six years, ACT has been the fastest growing political movement in New Zealand. Since the beginning of 2021, our membership has grown by 155 per cent,” says ACT Party President Henry Lynch.
“Today’s list shows that ACT is attracting successful New Zealanders from all different backgrounds who know that ACT is the party of real change. If you share ACT’s vision for a multi-ethnic liberal democracy where working Kiwis aren’t punished, but get ahead, and where families are proud to live and raise their kids then this is the team you want representing you in Parliament in 90 days’ time.”
Note: A PDF of the full ACT Party list is here.