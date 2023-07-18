Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Should Focus On Preventing Crime, MTA Says

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

 

Law and order measures announced by the Government yesterday do little to protect vulnerable retail businesses from violent and frightening crime, the Motor Trade Association (MTA) says.

The Government announced yesterday that posting videos of crime online will become an aggravating factor at sentencing, tougher penalties for young offenders, and a crack down on people using children to offend.

“We support tougher penalties for offenders, but let’s put the victims and targets of crime first,” MTA Chief Executive Lee Marshall says.

“The problem with the steps the Government has announced is they’re all after the fact.

“They’re all measures that come into play after offending has taken place, and another business has become the victim of crime.

“They offer next to no protection or deterrent.”

Instead, Lee says, Government should be addressing the causes of young offending, and helping businesses to protect themselves.

“One simple way is to allow capital expenditure for crime protective or preventative measures to be 100% tax deductible in the year the cost is incurred,” Lee says.

At present, rebates for measures such as bollards and alarms are spread over years, if they can be claimed at all.

Service stations are frequently the victims of ramraids and violent robberies, which traumatise staff and impact on the business’ ability to serve the community.

“A change like this would mean they can protect themselves against the risk of crime,” Lee says.

“The fog cannon subsidy helps some – but not all – service stations get that piece of equipment. But fog cannons are only one part of the protection suite that service stations need. There’s a lot more, and it’s not cheap to install.

Lee says MTA has called for the greater resourcing for police, so the provision for 78 more police prosecutors is welcome.

“But the Government needs to do more to stop crime – not just deal with offenders afterwards.”

You can read more in MTA’s election year call to action, Driving New Zealand Forward, here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 