SAFE Slams Weak Penalties Given To Greyhound Abuser

Animal rights organisation SAFE is appalled that a deliberate act of abuse in the greyhound racing industry received such weak penalties last week.

A licensed greyhound handler has been fined $1,200 for abusing two dogs and assaulting a trainer at Addington Raceway in February. The first dog was forcefully thrown into a swabbing kennel, causing the greyhound to hit their head on the wall. The second dog was picked up by the neck and thrown away from the lure. The handler was also ordered to pay costs of $850.

This handler was previously charged earlier this year after a greyhound in their care tested positive for methamphetamine.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says the penalties are disturbingly light.

"These penalties will be little deterrence," says de Roo.

"And considering the significant and continual animal welfare failings of the greyhound racing industry, there needs to be stronger penalties."

"Of concern is the fact that once again, a greyhound trainer has escaped prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act."

The penalties were handed down by the Racing Integrity Board, which is responsible for enforcing greyhound racing rules. It does not have the power to prosecute under the Animal Welfare Act, which can only be done by the SPCA, Ministry for Primary Industries, and the Police.

"It’s incredibly distressing that greyhounds continue to be subjected to cruel treatment in the racing industry. Four separate reviews over 10 years have all uncovered significant animal welfare concerns, and the abuse cases continue to stack up."

"New Zealanders are behind a ban with 74% saying they would vote to ban the industry in an independent poll. This should be an easy decision for the Government, and the Minister for Racing urgently needs to secure the safety of greyhounds in this harmful industry."

© Scoop Media

