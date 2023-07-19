Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Protests Outside Supermarkets Highlight Anger Over Soaring Profits During The Cost Of Living Crisis

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: ActionStation

People have taken to their local supermarkets today to protest the rising cost of groceries.

Thames

Led by campaigning organisation ActionStation, the protests action is intended to “highlight what we see as the elephant in the room when it comes to our cost of living crisis,” says ActionStation’s director Kassie Hartendorp, “that is that we have corporations taking advantage of the crises of the last three years to hike prices and increase their margins, resulting in everyday people struggling to meet basic costs.”

Actions are taking place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and Hauraki today. In Auckland, protesters are currently standing outside the New World Metro on Queen Street holding a banner reading ‘Tax Excess Supermarket Profits’, while people in Christchurch playing music and handing out fliers outside New World, and people in Thames are outside Pak n Save, encouraging people to sign a petition to increase taxes on corporate profit.

In Wellington, a large group of people are standing outside Countdown on Lambton Quay with banners that read ‘People over Profit’ and ‘Greed don’t feed’. Hartendorp continues: “people are out here to send a message to the government that we have had enough, and we need real action now to protect us against corporate exploitation.”

“The crises of the past few years have been shocking, but it would be naive to think that we aren’t going to see more of the same in the future,” says Hartendorp. “If we don’t plan accordingly, people will continue to suffer crises two-fold: first, from the crisis itself, and secondly, and often more significantly, via the impacts of spiralling prices to enable ever-increasing corporate profits. Everyday people are being economically slammed through crisis profiteering. This causes lasting harm to families, and we currently do not have sufficient mechanisms in place to protect people, in fact we’re not even talking about it.”

“We think a good start would be for the government to either increase the corporate tax rate, or introduce an excess profits tax (also known as a windfall tax), in order to address the issue of runaway profits head on, and increase revenue to reinvest into our collective good. We know that strong public services and resilient infrastructure that can withstand climate damage is what we need to protect us all from future crises. In the wake of a year of floods and devastation, the time for government action is now.”

The commerce commission report last year estimated that supermarkets in New Zealand are bringing in around $430million a year (over $1million a day) in excess profits. Internationally, windfall profits for the world's biggest corporations have rocketed to $1 trillion USD (over $1.5 Trillion NZD) while the cost of living crisis shows no sign of easing off.

“Our membership is clear, we want to see more investment in public services so that we can thrive. We want to see our hospitals, schools and transport systems meet their full potential. We want to see real action to protect people from crisis profiteering. Right now our collective wealth is being privatised and our collective systems are paying for it, and it doesn’t have to be this way.

ActionStation

ActionStation

Our mission is to tautoko (support) and whakamana (uplift) everyday New Zealanders to act together in powerful and coordinated ways to create what we cannot achieve on our own: a society, economy and democracy that serves all of us - everyday people and Papatūānuku, the planet we love.

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Change The Tax System To Support Struggling Households

“Last week Labour decided to rule out implementing a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. While inflation has eased slightly, we know that thousands of families are still struggling to afford the basics. We must build an Aotearoa that works for everyone, with a fairer tax system to pay for it,” says Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More

ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
