Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall 1.8 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter

Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased 1.8 percent (340 kilotonnes) in the December 2022 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The fall in emissions was driven by the electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry, the manufacturing industry, as well as agriculture, forestry, and fishing,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

“Quarterly emissions statistics provide timely estimates of New Zealand’s gross emissions produced by industries, as part of their production processes, and by households, through their use of things like private vehicles and heating.

“In the December 2022 year, industrial emissions accounted for 88.5 percent of total emissions with households contributing the remaining 11.5 percent.”

