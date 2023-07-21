Government Continues To Do Nothing Systemic To Address Poverty In NZ
Friday, 21 July 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty
An article released today about 480 families living in
cars, up from 102 in 2017 shows that with all the big talk
about addressing housing and poverty in NZ since 2017 from
the government, it's only gotten worse.
"We see people
and families coming in every week about emergency
accommodation, and Work and Income are only covering this
for the first week before telling them they need to either
pay for it themselves or get something else sorted" says
Auckland Action Against Poverty co-chair Kathleen Paraha.
This isn't good enough.
"What we need is so much at
this point" says co-chair Agnes Magele. Because our
communities haven't been looked after properly in so long,
now we have some very big issues.
Liveable Incomes and
Universal Services such as free public transport, free
healthcare, free education and free power - resources and
services that invest in our communities so they can look
after themselves. Our communities deserve better than having
to live in their cars. There is no excuse for poverty in
NZ.
