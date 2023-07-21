Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Continues To Do Nothing Systemic To Address Poverty In NZ

Friday, 21 July 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

An article released today about 480 families living in cars, up from 102 in 2017 shows that with all the big talk about addressing housing and poverty in NZ since 2017 from the government, it's only gotten worse.

"We see people and families coming in every week about emergency accommodation, and Work and Income are only covering this for the first week before telling them they need to either pay for it themselves or get something else sorted" says Auckland Action Against Poverty co-chair Kathleen Paraha. This isn't good enough.

"What we need is so much at this point" says co-chair Agnes Magele. Because our communities haven't been looked after properly in so long, now we have some very big issues.

Liveable Incomes and Universal Services such as free public transport, free healthcare, free education and free power - resources and services that invest in our communities so they can look after themselves. Our communities deserve better than having to live in their cars. There is no excuse for poverty in NZ.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
