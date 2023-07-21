Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Urgent Progress Needed To Ensure A Sustained Improvement In Workplace Culture At Parliament

Friday, 21 July 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: PSA

The updated report from independent reviewer Debbie Francis released today paints a disappointing picture of the progress made since her first review in 2019, says the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Urgent, systemic change is needed if our democracy is function effectively for all of us," said PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

Francis stated that progress since 2019 while welcome was ad hoc and ‘papered over a fundamentally antiquated and under-resourced operating model.’

"The parliamentary system is based on an adversarial model and deliberate interventions/actions need to be taken to overcome the culture of the debating chamber and contest between politicians permeating into the work environment of those supporting the parliamentary process.

"People working at Parliament, including in Ministerial offices, and in electorate offices need a constructive and safe workplace environment and secure work, particularly at a time of rising threats from some quarters. The model of insecure work contributes to both a feeling and a reality of insecurity," said Davies.

PSA National Organiser for Parliamentary Agencies Stephanie Lamborn said: "Parliament is full of people committed to making a difference. But we know from our members that their workloads have increased significantly in recent years without a corresponding in increase in resources. People are being burnt out and are leaving, and that is not a recipe for a well-functioning Parliament.

"Our democracy is too important for us to continue to let this happen. We call for an independent body to advise the Speaker on appropriate levels of resourcing for our democracy to operate well.

"Parliament includes more than just Members, Ministers and their staff. The Office of the Clerk and Parliamentary Services keep select committees and parliamentary procedures running. We need to take the politics out of the resourcing the engine room of our democracy."

Kerry Davies said: "We can’t afford to wait another four years. The time for fundamental and systemic change is now.

"The PSA believes those working at Parliament and their unions need to be at the centre of designing a better workplace and part of the process to overhaul the workplace culture to achieve long term and sustainable improvements - great for the people that work there, and even better for our democracy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police: Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell:
On Sir Roger’s Lament & The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned a 22 page letter of complaint about how the ACT Party of David Seymour has strayed from the one true path and has “lost the plot." Reportedly, this has sent Sir Roger tottering out onto the tundra as a swing voter. Maybe this could be an option. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More


PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws & regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit materially. More

Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 