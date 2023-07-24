New Zealand First Announces Casey Costello As Candidate For 2023 Election

New Zealand First has demonstrated their commitment to

defending democracy and equality before the law with their

candidate announcement of Casey Costello.

Casey has

been a spokesperson for Hobson’s Pledge for the last seven

years and has been instrumental in pushing back against an

agenda of race-based division that is being used to distract

New Zealanders for the real issues.

“Casey is a

natural fit for New Zealand First - the only party that has

been steadfast in our opposition to Māori being used as a

political platform to divide our country,” says New

Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

Proudly

acknowledging both her Ngāti Wai/Ngapuhi and Anglo-Irish

ancestry Casey brings an outstanding knowledge of the

important issues facing New Zealand along with the

dedication, courage and commitment to stand against

formidable forces that seek to silence critics.

“New

Zealand First exists because we put what is best for New

Zealand and New Zealanders at the heart of what we do.

Casey’s work and willingness to defend our democracy has

been uncompromising and we are thrilled to have her joining

us.”

“We know that whilst this racist, separatist

pathway is followed the biggest victims will be ordinary

Māori. Māori are not a separate class of New Zealanders.

We all want affordable housing, access to a good health

system, wide access to educational training and first world

jobs. That does not change based upon whakapapa or

ancestry” says Mr Peters.

Not afraid of hard work

Casey has had a successful career in the New Zealand Police

leaving as a Detective Sergeant and Vice-President of the

Police Association.

Living and working most of her

life in South Auckland Casey has held a range of successful

managerial roles in the security and construction industries

including being responsible for security at Parliament a

number of years ago. Most recently Casey has been running

her own business and advocating for victims of migrant

exploitation in New Zealand.

“I am incredibly proud

to be a candidate for New Zealand First, and excited to be

with a party that has the courage to defend our democracy,

not just now that it has become a political hot-potato, but

for the last 30 years,” says Casey.

Mr Peters has

made it clear that New Zealand First will be back in

Parliament after this election – “we are proud of the

quality of our candidates who will be able to hit the ground

running and do the hard work needed to bring back

balance.”

