New Zealand First Announces Casey Costello As Candidate For 2023 Election

Monday, 24 July 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

New Zealand First has demonstrated their commitment to
defending democracy and equality before the law with their
candidate announcement of Casey Costello.

Casey has
been a spokesperson for Hobson’s Pledge for the last seven
years and has been instrumental in pushing back against an
agenda of race-based division that is being used to distract
New Zealanders for the real issues.

“Casey is a
natural fit for New Zealand First - the only party that has
been steadfast in our opposition to Māori being used as a
political platform to divide our country,” says New
Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

Proudly
acknowledging both her Ngāti Wai/Ngapuhi and Anglo-Irish
ancestry Casey brings an outstanding knowledge of the
important issues facing New Zealand along with the
dedication, courage and commitment to stand against
formidable forces that seek to silence critics.

“New
Zealand First exists because we put what is best for New
Zealand and New Zealanders at the heart of what we do.
Casey’s work and willingness to defend our democracy has
been uncompromising and we are thrilled to have her joining
us.”

“We know that whilst this racist, separatist
pathway is followed the biggest victims will be ordinary
Māori. Māori are not a separate class of New Zealanders.
We all want affordable housing, access to a good health
system, wide access to educational training and first world
jobs. That does not change based upon whakapapa or
ancestry” says Mr Peters.

Not afraid of hard work
Casey has had a successful career in the New Zealand Police
leaving as a Detective Sergeant and Vice-President of the
Police Association.

Living and working most of her
life in South Auckland Casey has held a range of successful
managerial roles in the security and construction industries
including being responsible for security at Parliament a
number of years ago. Most recently Casey has been running
her own business and advocating for victims of migrant
exploitation in New Zealand.

“I am incredibly proud
to be a candidate for New Zealand First, and excited to be
with a party that has the courage to defend our democracy,
not just now that it has become a political hot-potato, but
for the last 30 years,” says Casey.

Mr Peters has
made it clear that New Zealand First will be back in
Parliament after this election – “we are proud of the
quality of our candidates who will be able to hit the ground
running and do the hard work needed to bring back
balance.”

