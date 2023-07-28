Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Survival Crisis For Endangered Dolphins Demands Immediate Action: Advocates

Friday, 28 July 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Maui and Hector's Dolphin Defenders

Both a critically endangered Māui dolphin and a threatened Hector’s dolphin have been reported dead today. This is a survival crisis for the dolphins, demanding immediate action, say dolphin advocates from Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders.

“Scientists estimate there are fewer than 50 Māui dolphins left, and the small pockets of Hector’s dolphins continue to decline because of an inadequate response to extinction pressures”, says Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders Chair, Christine Rose.

"Governments have known for decades that bycatch and other threats are driving the tiny dolphins to extinction, but have bowed to fishing industry pressure.” “In the last year alone, more than 20 Māui and Hector’s dolphins have been recorded in the Department of Conservation’s incident database”, but it’s another department - the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which holds all the power. That means conservation needs are subservient to fishing interests, and dolphins continue to be killed in fishing nets.”

Rose says “It is shameful that the new Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Rachel Brooking, has ‘drunk the fisheries Kool-Aid’ and has said ‘that she was satisfied with how the current Hector’s dolphin protection measures had been implemented,’ despite all the recent deaths.” Rose says the current measures are clearly inadequate.

Rose says, “The Fisheries Related Mortality Limits (FRML) that allow up to a hundred dolphin by-catch deaths a year are unacceptable, based on questionable assumptions, and have been criticised by the International Whaling Commission.”

Deputy Chair of Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders and Environment Canterbury Regional Councillor, Genevieve Robinson says, “Fisheries-based Hector’s dolphin deaths occur far too often - particularly in Canterbury. The FRML is almost a goal post rather than a limit and allow bycatch deaths without even a slap on the wrist.”

“New Zealanders should be outraged at the avoidable deaths of any dolphins. New Zealand is failing the dolphins which are only found here. This is a survival crisis. Fishing must be removed from Hector’s and Māui habitat - out to 100m deep,” says Rose.

“Observer coverage is incredibly low and the roll-out of electronic fisheries observer coverage (cameras) was delayed for years, and is too slow. Observation is also an unsuitable alternative to proper habitat protection.”

The cause of death of the Māui dolphin is unknown and its body may not be retrieved according to emerging information. “That’s just shameful” says Rose. “No body means no known cause of death and no response to another nail in the coffin of this species.” “But as we can see even when the cause of death is known, the Government is so much in the thrall of the fishing industry that Ministers downplay the importance of extinction level decline.”

At this election and beyond, New Zealanders must demand more from the country’s aspiring leaders, and call for protection from fishing threats for this iconic and loveable animal, across their whole range.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maui and Hector's Dolphin Defenders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Te Pāti Māori: Propose Radical Tax Reforms

Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:

- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau.
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.

They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More


 
 
ACT: Bureaucracy Scolds St John For All The Wrong Reasons

"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass than providing the best services to New Zealanders.” More


Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 