Survival Crisis For Endangered Dolphins Demands Immediate Action: Advocates

Both a critically endangered Māui dolphin and a threatened Hector’s dolphin have been reported dead today. This is a survival crisis for the dolphins, demanding immediate action, say dolphin advocates from Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders.

“Scientists estimate there are fewer than 50 Māui dolphins left, and the small pockets of Hector’s dolphins continue to decline because of an inadequate response to extinction pressures”, says Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders Chair, Christine Rose.

"Governments have known for decades that bycatch and other threats are driving the tiny dolphins to extinction, but have bowed to fishing industry pressure.” “In the last year alone, more than 20 Māui and Hector’s dolphins have been recorded in the Department of Conservation’s incident database”, but it’s another department - the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which holds all the power. That means conservation needs are subservient to fishing interests, and dolphins continue to be killed in fishing nets.”

Rose says “It is shameful that the new Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Rachel Brooking, has ‘drunk the fisheries Kool-Aid’ and has said ‘that she was satisfied with how the current Hector’s dolphin protection measures had been implemented,’ despite all the recent deaths.” Rose says the current measures are clearly inadequate.

Rose says, “The Fisheries Related Mortality Limits (FRML) that allow up to a hundred dolphin by-catch deaths a year are unacceptable, based on questionable assumptions, and have been criticised by the International Whaling Commission.”

Deputy Chair of Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders and Environment Canterbury Regional Councillor, Genevieve Robinson says, “Fisheries-based Hector’s dolphin deaths occur far too often - particularly in Canterbury. The FRML is almost a goal post rather than a limit and allow bycatch deaths without even a slap on the wrist.”

“New Zealanders should be outraged at the avoidable deaths of any dolphins. New Zealand is failing the dolphins which are only found here. This is a survival crisis. Fishing must be removed from Hector’s and Māui habitat - out to 100m deep,” says Rose.

“Observer coverage is incredibly low and the roll-out of electronic fisheries observer coverage (cameras) was delayed for years, and is too slow. Observation is also an unsuitable alternative to proper habitat protection.”

The cause of death of the Māui dolphin is unknown and its body may not be retrieved according to emerging information. “That’s just shameful” says Rose. “No body means no known cause of death and no response to another nail in the coffin of this species.” “But as we can see even when the cause of death is known, the Government is so much in the thrall of the fishing industry that Ministers downplay the importance of extinction level decline.”

At this election and beyond, New Zealanders must demand more from the country’s aspiring leaders, and call for protection from fishing threats for this iconic and loveable animal, across their whole range.

