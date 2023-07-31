Delivering On Trade With China

Trading with China is set to become easier for New Zealand exporters with the addition of a self-certification option with the General Administration of China Customs (China Customs).

Exporters and customs brokers will now be able to complete and send Certificates of Origin directly to China Customs through an upgraded Joint Electronic Verification System (JEVS), which is managed by the New Zealand Customs Service. Certificates of Origin prove that goods are from New Zealand, enabling exporters to benefit from preferential, lower tariffs.

Customs Group Manager Revenue and Assurance Craig Chitty says self-certification is an outcome of the recently upgraded New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and another step forward with New Zealand’s largest trading partner resulting in a good outcome for Kiwi exporters.

“Self-certification is a mark of trust and provides China Customs with further assurance over the origin of New Zealand’s exports. It also means exporters have greater certainty around clearance times and assurance that their goods will receive tariff preference under the New Zealand-China FTA.”

“The ability to verify and validate the origin of shipments immediately will mean Customs officials in New Zealand and China can focus more attention on other border risks,” Mr Chitty said.

Upgrading JEVS is a tangible outcome to support exporters and promote paperless trade. It has also been updated to improve connectivity, data security and capacity to process trade data for use in future trade negotiations.

Self-certification will be available for exporters approved by Customs. Exporters interested in using self-certification can contact New Zealand Customs’ Export team on feedback@customs.govt.nz.

JEVSalso allows for approved exporters to self-certify Certificates of Origin to claim preferential tariffs in China under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The upgrade to JEVS provides more choice for exporters. For those who wish to continue with their current Certificate of Origin process, no changes are required.

More information on exporting goods to China can be found at www.customs.govt.nz/china.

Editor’s note:

· Customs Counsellor China, Brendan Pearce, is based in Beijing and available for media interviews. Please contact the Communications team if you would like to speak to Brendan about our work with the General Administration of China Customs.

· New Zealand's major goods exports to China include dairy (milk powder, butter and cheese), meat products, wood products and preparations of cereals, flour and starch.

· New Zealand Trade and Enterprise offer a full market guide to China at:

www.nzte.govt.nz/page/greater-china-market-information

