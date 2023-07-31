Royal Commission Delivers Order Of St John Of God Case Study To Governor-General

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has delivered its report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, Her Excellency Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro.

The report is an inquiry into the Catholic Church’s Order of the Brothers of St John of God.

Stolen Lives, Marked Souls shines a light on abuse and neglect experienced by survivors over several decades at Catholic Church institutions, Marylands School and Hebron Trust in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the survivors who came forward, as well as those that can’t bear to relive the pain. We hear the voices and we acknowledge the voiceless. Sharing your experiences means you relived the trauma of your abuse and neglect all over again. We thank you for your courage,” says Chair Coral Shaw.

The report will be made public following its presentation to the House of Representatives by the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The report is part of the Royal Commission’s wider investigation into abuse in Catholic Church institutions. It is a comprehensive investigation into abuse and neglect that took place in the care of St John of God Brothers in Aotearoa New Zealand, and the roles of the Catholic Church and the State.

In February 2022, a seven-day St John of God public hearing was held in Tāmaki Makaurau where the Royal Commission heard from survivors, their family members and advocates. Commissioners also heard from representatives from the State and the Catholic Church, including the current Australia-based head of the St John of God Brothers. Video of the public hearing is available on our website.

The Inquiries Act 2013 sets out that the appropriate minister (Minister of Internal Affairs) is to present the report to the House of Representatives as soon as practicable and following that it will be made public.

This report follows the earlier release of our investigation into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit - Beautiful Children.

About Marylands School, Hebron Trust and the Order of St John of God

Marylands School was a residential institution in Christchurch, primarily for boys with learning disabilities, who came from throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. It was operated by the Hospitaller Order of St John of God (St John of God brothers) between 1955 – 1984.

Hebron Trust was a residential programme in Christchurch, for youth in need of safety, shelter and support, including ‘street kids’. It began operating in 1986 and was led by a St John of God brother.

After media publicity in 2002, further allegations of sexual abuse were made against St John of God brothers based at Marylands School and Hebron Trust. Police investigations, extradition orders and High Court trials followed.

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999. The Royal Commission will deliver its final report in March 2024.

