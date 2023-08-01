Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mining Industry Asks New Government To Think Big

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: Straterra

The mining industry is calling on the next elected government to think smart, think big and think ahead when it comes to mining, says Straterra chief executive, Josie Vidal.

Straterra has sent its election hopes in a brochure to 119 MPs, along with a cup that points to the mined minerals that are required for an electric car, asking them to think about the valuable role of mining prior to the general election on 14 October.

"We want the next government, whatever its makeup, to back modern mining and acknowledge it operates under some of the highest standards in the world, which actually gives New Zealand an advantage and a selling point," Vidal says.

"In asking the next government to think big, we believe it’s time for New Zealand to seize the once in a generation opportunity that the world’s move to green technology and a low carbon future offers. We have more mining potential and we want to be able to tap into that, as well as continue to supply the minerals we currently mine to the world - a world demanding more mining.

"Responsible mining, when all conditions are met, makes a positive contribution to the environment and to society.

"In the race to secure supply of the minerals needed to reach the big goals agreed to in the Paris Agreement our government needs to think ahead. What do we have here and how can we contribute to the big push to electrify transport, build renewable energy transmission, and advance technology.

"Our Election 2023 manifesto addresses mining and the environment, the need for a critical minerals strategy, and the value of mining and the contribution it will make to both adapting to, and mitigating climate change.

"Those who don’t want mining in New Zealand to continue paint a less than accurate picture of what modern, responsible mining looks like, and incorrectly conflate mining with climate change, seeing it as a problem when in fact, it is part of the solution.

"This won’t stop mining. It will shift it to places that might not mine as responsibly as we can. And New Zealand will become more dependent on imports and compromise energy security.

"There is a way we can protect the environment and mine for the minerals we need to retain and progress modern living for the good of everyone. In fact, New Zealand can lead the way in this.

"We want policy and law that encourages investment in mining in New Zealand and allows an effects-based, case-by-case approach to proposals for development that addresses the balance between social, cultural, environmental, and economic priorities. We need fewer constraints, appropriately targeted, not more.

"To reach the goals set for renewable electricity generation and decarbonisation we must rely on science, data, facts, and technology, and trust human ingenuity. That requires an enabling approach," Vidal says.

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Labour: Party List For 2023 Election

The Labour Party has unveiled its party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent. Party President Jill Day says it shows Labour is strengthening its existing team & focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to Kiwis - “We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips, and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at eleven, Willow-Jean Prime moving to nine, and Jo Luxton moving to nineteen." More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 