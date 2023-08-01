Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minister Little Must Stop Harmful Immigration Legislation

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Amnesty International

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is calling on the Minister of Immigration Andrew Little to halt work on the Immigration (Mass Arrivals) Amendment Bill 2023.

"Forcing through this legislation would be frankly bewildering," said Lisa Woods, Campaigns Director at Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The proposed Bill poses unacceptable risks to the human rights of people seeking refuge in this country - people who have often lived through unspeakable suffering at the hands of authorities.

"We do not believe that the measures contained in the Bill that extend detention are "proportionate" or "necessary" as required under international human rights law," said Woods.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees detention guidelines state a person seeking asylum must be brought promptly before an authority to have a detention decision reviewed - in the first instance taking place within 24-48 hours of the initial decision to detain. The extension under the Bill is not consistent with this guideline.

Furthermore, there appears to have been a complete lack of consultation with impacted people prior to the introduction of the Bill, including people with lived experience of seeking asylum, organisations who support people seeking asylum, the Judiciary and lawyers working in this area.

"The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee has been clear that they could not recommend that the Bill progresses. The fact that nearly all of the submissions received were opposed to the legislation highlights the concerns of the many New Zealanders who raised their voices too," said Woods.

"It appears that the Government is pushing through these changes because it is worried that the current system cannot deal effectively with the possible arrival of larger numbers of people seeking asylum. In that case, the solution is to equip its border and legal systems with the resources they need to ensure that all people are treated fairly and in a way that upholds human rights.

"Instead, what the Government is doing is adjusting the rules in a way that deprioritises human rights. This sends a worrying message and sets a dangerous precedent for future changes to the law.

"Our message is clear - the Government must uphold all rights for people seeking refuge and they must create a system that can do so in a fair and timely way," said Woods.

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is concerned that there is currently a lack of clarity about where people seeking asylum may be detained. This includes children, people who are pregnant, people who are breastfeeding, elderly people and people with a disability.

"The fact that some people seeking asylum could still be detained in prisons is simply unacceptable. Just last year, the Government pledged to stop using prisons to detain people seeking asylum but they are yet to make the necessary legislative change. This is a particularly harmful practice that should be abolished," said Woods.

In 2014 the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention visited Aotearoa New Zealand and raised concerns about the use of criminal justice facilities to detain people seeking asylum. In their report presented to the Human Rights Council in 2015, they recommended the abolishment of this practice.

Last year, Immigration New Zealand released an independent review carried out by Victoria Casey KC into the detention in prison of people seeking asylum. The review clearly states detention at Corrections facilities should not occur. In response, Immigration New Zealand accepted the recommendation, along with others in the review.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Labour: Party List For 2023 Election

The Labour Party has unveiled its party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent. Party President Jill Day says it shows Labour is strengthening its existing team & focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to Kiwis - “We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips, and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at eleven, Willow-Jean Prime moving to nine, and Jo Luxton moving to nineteen." More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 